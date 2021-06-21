New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be address the 7th International Yoga Day programme at 6:30 am on Monday. This year, the theme of the Yoga Day is “Yoga for Wellness”. The main event will be a televised programme due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers can catch the live streaming of PM Modi’s address on the International Yoga Day 2021 on the Youtube channel of DD News.

On Sunday, PM Modi tweeted, "Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme."

Live Streaming of PM Narendra Modi's Address at 7th Yoga Day:

