Every year, International Financial Independence Awareness Day is observed on April 25 across the United States of America (USA). The day was established in 2019 by Ty Roberts. The date April 22 (4/25) symbolises two key financial planning principles - the first one being’ the 4% Rule’ which suggests that retirees can withdraw 4% of their investment portfolio annually to fund retirement, adjusting for inflation and the second being the ‘Rule of 25’ which recommends saving 25 times one's annual expenses to achieve financial independence. International Financial Independence Awareness Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 25. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

International Financial Independence Awareness Day urges individuals to analyse their spending habits and make adjustments to align with their financial goals for long-term benefits.​ Scroll down to know more about International Financial Independence Awareness Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in the US.

International Financial Independence Awareness Day 2025 Date

International Financial Independence Awareness Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 25.

International Financial Independence Awareness Day Significance

International Financial Independence Awareness Day is an important event that aims to promote financial literacy across the US and also around the world. The annual event aims to encourage individuals to plan for a future where they can live off their investments rather than relying on employment income.

On this day, various events like workshops and seminars are held across the US to highlight the importance of saving for retirement, paying off debt, or building an emergency fund from an early age. Financial literacy workshops are held to help people understand money management.​

