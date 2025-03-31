April is a vibrant and diverse month filled with cultural, religious, and global observances celebrated across the world. As spring flourishes in many regions, this month brings significant festivals such as Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, and Easter, along with important national and international events like Utkal Divas, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Earth Day. Whether rooted in tradition, faith, or social awareness, April 2025 offers a variety of meaningful celebrations and observances. Below is the complete April 2025 holidays, festivals, and events Calendar, highlighting key dates observed globally. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

Major Holidays and Observances in April 2025

1 April 2025 (Tuesday) – April Fool’s Day

A lighthearted day observed in many countries, April Fool’s Day is marked by pranks, jokes, and hoaxes played on friends, family, and colleagues.

1 April 2025 (Tuesday) – Odisha Day

Odisha Day, or Utkal Divas, is celebrated on 1st April to mark the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936. It honours the rich culture, heritage, and contributions of the Odia people.

2 April 2025 (Wednesday) – Lakshmi Panchami

Lakshmi Panchami, also known as Shri Panchami, is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is celebrated on the fifth day of the Chaitra month. Devotees worship her for wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

2 April 2025 (Wednesday) – World Autism Awareness Day

Recognised by the United Nations, this day aims to increase awareness about autism and promote acceptance and inclusion for individuals on the autism spectrum.

3 April 2025 (Thursday) – Yamuna Chhath

Yamuna Chhath is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, celebrated on the sixth day of the Chaitra month. Devotees worship the river for blessings, purity, and prosperity.

5 April 2025 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti honors the birth anniversary of a prominent freedom fighter and social reformer, remembered for his contributions to the upliftment of the underprivileged.

6 April 2025 (Sunday) – Ram Navami

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu. It is observed with devotion, prayers, and festive celebrations across India.

8 April 2025 (Tuesday) – Kamada Ekadashi Vrat

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat is a sacred Hindu fasting day observed to seek Lord Vishnu's blessings and absolve past sins. It falls in the Chaitra month and is believed to fulfil desires and bring prosperity.

10 April 2025 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavira Janma Kalyanaka

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. It is a day of prayer, fasting, and teachings on non-violence and truth.

11 April 2025 (Friday) – Panguni Uthiram

Panguni Uthiram is a significant Tamil festival celebrating divine marriages, especially of Lord Murugan and Goddess Deivanai. It occurs on the full moon of the Panguni month, bringing blessings of love and harmony.

12 April 2025 (Saturday) – Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, symbolising strength, devotion, and selfless service. It's a day for devotees to remember his virtues and seek his blessings for courage and wisdom.

12 April 2025 (Saturday) – Passover or Pesach

Passover is a Jewish festival commemorating the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt, observed with a Seder meal and the retelling of the Exodus story.

13 April 2025 (Sunday) – Vaisakhi (Sikh New Year & Harvest Festival)

Observed mainly by Sikhs and Hindus, Vaisakhi is a major festival in India and marks the beginning of the harvest season, as well as the formation of the Khalsa in Sikhism.

13 April 2025 (Sunday) – Palm Sunday (Christianity)

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week in the Christian faith, commemorating Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

14 April 2025 (Monday) – Puthandu

Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, is a vibrant festival celebrated with immense joy and enthusiasm.

14 April 2025 (Monday) – Vishu

Vishu, celebrated in Kerala, marks the Malayalam New Year, highlighted by the auspicious "Vishukkani" and the sharing of prosperity.

14 April 2025 (Monday) – Jur Sital

Jur Sital, celebrated in the Mithila region, is a festival marking the Maithili New Year, where people cool down by sprinkling water on each other and honoring the earth.

14 April 2025 (Monday) – Pana Sankranti

Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti, marks the Odia New Year, celebrated with traditional drinks and festivities.

14 April 2025 (Monday) – Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is Assam's vibrant spring festival, celebrating the Assamese New Year with music, dance, and feasting.

14 April 2025 (Monday) – BR Ambedkar Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti, observed on April 14, commemorates the birth of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a champion of social justice and architect of the Indian Constitution. It's a day to remember his tireless efforts towards equality and empowerment for marginalised communities.

14 April 2025 (Monday) – Holy Monday

Holy Monday, the second day of Holy Week, commemorates events in Jesus's last week, including the cleansing of the temple.

15 April 2025 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year (Pôhela Boishakh)

Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, is a day of vibrant festivities, marking the start of the Bengali calendar with cultural celebrations.

15 April 2025 (Tuesday) – Bisu Parba

Bisu Parba is the Tulu New Year, celebrated in the Tulu Nadu region, marking the beginning of the new year according to the Tulu calendar.

15 April 2025 (Tuesday) – Himachal Day

Himachal Day, celebrated on April 15th, commemorates the formation of Himachal Pradesh as a full-fledged state.

15 April 2025 (Tuesday) – Holy Tuesday

Holy Tuesday, during Holy Week, recalls Jesus's teachings and prophecies, including his discourse on the Mount of Olives.

16 April 2025 (Wednesday) – Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha, observed to remove obstacles and bring prosperity.

16 April 2025 (Wednesday) – Holy Wednesday

Holy Wednesday, also known as Spy Wednesday, commemorates Judas's betrayal of Jesus.

17 April 2025 (Thursday) – Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday

Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples, marking the institution of the Eucharist.

18 April 2025 (Friday) – Good Friday

Good Friday is a solemn Christian holy day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

19 April (Saturday) - Holy Saturday

Holy Saturday is a day of waiting and reflection for Christians, marking the time between Jesus's crucifixion and resurrection.

20 April 2025 (Sunday) – Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday celebrates the Christian belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, marking the culmination of Holy Week.

20 April 2025 (Monday) – Garia Puja

Garia PujaGaria Puja, celebrated in Tripura, is a harvest festival honouring the deity Garia, seeking prosperity and well-being.

21 April 2025 (Monday) - Easter Monday

Easter Monday, the day after Easter Sunday, is a Christian holiday celebrated in some countries, often with secular traditions.

22 April 2025 (Tuesday) – Earth Day

Earth Day promotes global environmental awareness and encourages efforts to protect our planet through sustainable practices.

24 April 2025 (Thursday) - Vallabhacharya Jayanti

Vallabhacharya Jayanti celebrates the birth of Jagadguru Shri Vallabhacharya, the founder of the Pushtimarg sect, emphasising devotion to Lord Krishna.

24 April 2025 (Thursday) - Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat is observed to seek forgiveness for past sins and attain spiritual purification.

29 April 2025 (Tuesday) – Parashurama Jayanti

Parashurama Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Vishnu, known for his valor and righteousness.

30 April 2025 (Wednesday) – Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day symbolising eternal prosperity and good fortune, often marked by the purchase of gold and the commencement of new ventures.

30 April 2025 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti

Basava Jayanti celebrates the birth of philosopher Basavanna, who advocated for social reform and equality in 12th-century Karnataka.

Other Notable Observances in April 2025

4 April – Qingming Festival (China) – Also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, families pay respects to their ancestors by cleaning graves and making offerings.

4 April – International Carrot Day – The day celebrates the nutritious and versatile carrot, highlighting its health benefits and culinary uses.

4 April – World Rat Day – The day acknowledges the ecological and scientific importance of rats, while also addressing concerns about their impact on human environments.

6 April – International Day of Sport for Development and Peace – The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace recognises sport's power to promote social change, community development, and peace.

7 April – World Health Day – A day dedicated to raising global health awareness, established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

9 April – National Unicorn Day – A whimsical celebration in the UK that pays tribute to the mythical unicorn, a national symbol of Scotland.

10 April – Siblings Day – Siblings Day celebrates the unique bond between brothers and sisters, highlighting the importance of their lifelong relationship.

10 April – World Homeopathy Day – World Homeopathy Day, observed on Samuel Hahnemann's birthday, celebrates and raises awareness about the principles and practices of homeopathy.

11 April – World Parkinson's Day – World Parkinson's Day, observed on April 11th, raises global awareness of Parkinson's disease and supports those affected by it.

11 April – National Pet Day – A celebration of the love and companionship pets bring into our lives.

12 April – International Day of Human Space Flight – The International Day of Human Space Flight, observed on April 12th, commemorates the anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's first human spaceflight, marking the beginning of the space era for humankind.

12 April – National Only Child Day – National Only Child Day celebrates the unique experiences and strengths of individuals who grow up without siblings.

13 April - International Plant Appreciation Day - International Plant Appreciation Day encourages people to recognize and celebrate the vital role plants play in our ecosystem and daily lives.

14 April - National Ex-Spouse Day - National Ex-Spouse Day encourages reflection and, ideally, positive relationships after divorce, emphasizing moving forward constructively.

14 April - World Chagas Disease Day - World Chagas Disease Day, observed on April 14th, raises awareness about the often-silent tropical disease and its impact on millions worldwide.

15 April - McDonald's Day - McDonald's Day, observed on April 15th, is a promotional event celebrating the fast-food chain.

15 April - National Anime Day - National Anime Day celebrates the art and culture of Japanese animation, recognising its global influence and passionate fanbase.

15 April - US Tax Day - US Tax Day is the deadline for individuals to file their annual federal income tax returns.

15 April - Titanic Remembrance Day - Titanic Remembrance Day, observed on April 15th, commemorates the sinking of the RMS Titanic and honours those who perished.

15 April - World Art Day - World Art Day, celebrated on April 15th, promotes the development, diffusion, and enjoyment of art.

16 April - Day of the Mushroom - Day of the Mushroom celebrates the diverse world of fungi, highlighting their culinary, medicinal, and ecological importance.

16 April - National Banana Day - National Banana Day celebrates the versatile and nutritious fruit, enjoyed worldwide for its taste and health benefits.

16 April - National Eggs Benedict Day - National Eggs Benedict Day celebrates the classic American breakfast dish, featuring poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise sauce.

16 April - National Orchid Day - National Orchid Day celebrates the diverse and beautiful orchid family, recognizing their unique beauty and ecological significance.

16 April - Save the Elephant Day - Save the Elephant Day raises awareness about the threats facing elephants and promotes their conservation.

16 April - World Semicolon Day - World Semicolon Day promotes awareness about mental health struggles and the power of resilience, symbolized by the semicolon.

16 April - World Voice Day - World Voice Day highlights the importance of the human voice and raises awareness about voice health.

17 April - International Bat Appreciation Day - International Bat Appreciation Day celebrates the ecological importance of bats and promotes their conservation.

17 April - World Hemophilia Day - World Hemophilia Day raises global awareness about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, advocating for better care and treatment.

18 April – World Heritage Day – Also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, this day raises awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage around the world.

18 April - National Exercise Day - National Exercise Day encourages individuals to prioritize physical activity for improved health and well-being.

19 April - World Circus Day - Observed on the third Saturday in April, World Circus Day celebrates the artistry and cultural significance of the circus, promoting its preservation and appreciation.

19 April - Husband Appreciation Day - Observed on the third Saturday in April, Husband Appreciation Day is a day to express gratitude and affection for one's husband and his role in the relationship.

19 April - National Garlic Day - National Garlic Day celebrates the culinary and medicinal uses of garlic, recognising its pungent flavour and health benefits.

20 April - Chinese Language Day - Chinese Language Day, observed annually on April 20th, celebrates the Chinese language and its rich cultural heritage and is one of the United Nations' language days promoting multilingualism.

20 April - National Look-Alike Day - National Look-Alike Day is a fun observance where people celebrate their resemblances to others, whether famous or not.

21 April - International Hemp Day - International Hemp Day, also known as 420, is a counterculture celebration of cannabis, advocating for its legalization and highlighting its various uses.

21 April - National Tea Day - National Tea Day celebrates the beloved beverage, acknowledging its cultural significance and diverse varieties.

21 April - National Chickpea Day - National Chickpea Day celebrates the versatile and nutritious chickpea, a staple in many cuisines worldwide.

21 April - Administrative Professionals' Day - Administrative Professionals' Day recognises and celebrates the contributions of administrative assistants and other office professionals.

22 April - International Girls In ICT Day - International Girls in ICT Day aims to encourage and empower girls and young women to pursue careers in information and communication technologies.

23 April - United States Army Reserve - The United States Army Reserve provides trained and equipped personnel to augment the active Army in times of need, both domestically and internationally.

23 April - International English Language Day - It celebrates the English language and its cultural and historical significance, coinciding with Shakespeare's birthday and death anniversary.

23 April – St. George’s Day (England) – Honours England’s patron saint, St. George.

23 April – World Book and Copyright Day – A UNESCO observance promoting the importance of reading, publishing, and copyright protection.

23 April - National Email Day - National Email Day celebrates the invention and widespread use of electronic mail, a vital communication tool in the digital age.

23 April - National Lover's Day - National Lover's Day celebrates romantic love and the bonds between couples.

23 April - National Picnic Day - National Picnic Day celebrates the joy of outdoor dining and socializing with friends and family in a relaxed setting.

23 April - UN Spanish Language Day - UN Spanish Language Day, observed on April 23rd, celebrates the Spanish language and its cultural richness, coinciding with the anniversary of Miguel de Cervantes's death.

23 April - World Book Day - World Book Day celebrates the joy of reading, publishing, and copyright, promoting literacy and a love of books.

23 April - World Laboratory Day - World Laboratory Day celebrates the vital role of laboratories in scientific discovery, innovation, and public health.

23 April - World Table Tennis Day - World Table Tennis Day promotes the sport of table tennis, encouraging participation and celebrating its global appeal.

23 April - Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah) - Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah) commemorates the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and honors the survivors.

24 April - Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day - Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, observed on April 24th, commemorates the victims of the Armenian Genocide during the Ottoman Empire.

24 April - Coronation Day of Pope Benedict XVI - The Coronation Day of Pope Benedict XVI, April 24th, marked the formal inauguration of his papacy following his election.

25 April – ANZAC Day (Australia & New Zealand) – ANZAC Day honours the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers who fought and died in military operations, particularly in World War I.

25 April - International Financial Independence Awareness Day - International Financial Independence Awareness Day promotes education and strategies for achieving financial freedom and security.

25 April - Hairstylist Appreciation Day - Hairstylist Appreciation Day celebrates the creativity and skill of hairstylists, acknowledging their role in enhancing personal style and confidence.

25 April - National DNA Day - National DNA Day commemorates the completion of the Human Genome Project and the discovery of DNA's double helix structure, celebrating advancements in genetics.

25 April - National Lingerie Day - National Lingerie Day celebrates the beauty, comfort, and confidence associated with lingerie.

25 April - National Telephone Day - National Telephone Day celebrates the invention and evolution of the telephone, a device that revolutionized global communication.

25 April - World Malaria Day - World Malaria Day raises awareness about malaria, a preventable and treatable disease, and mobilizes efforts to eliminate it.

25 April - World Penguin Day - World Penguin Day celebrates the unique and vulnerable penguin species, raising awareness about their conservation and habitats.

26 April - World Women’s Wellness Day - World Women's Wellness Day emphasizes the importance of physical, mental, and emotional well-being for women globally.

26 April - Alien Day - Alien Day, observed on April 26th, is a fan-driven celebration of the "Alien" film franchise.

26 April - International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day - International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day, observed on April 26th, commemorates the victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and raises awareness about its lasting consequences.

26 April - International Sculpture Day - International Sculpture Day celebrates the art of sculpture, showcasing its diverse forms and cultural significance worldwide.

26 April - National Pretzel Day - National Pretzel Day celebrates the salty, twisted treat enjoyed in various forms around the world.

26 April - National No Makeup Day - National No Makeup Day encourages embracing natural beauty and promoting self-acceptance.

26 April – World Intellectual Property Day – Highlights the role of intellectual property rights in innovation and creativity.

26 April - World Healing Day - World Healing Day promotes global unity and peace through collective acts of love, forgiveness, and healing.

26 April - World Intellectual Property Day - World Intellectual Property Day celebrates the role of intellectual property in driving innovation and creativity.

26 April - World Veterinary Day - It celebrates the contributions of veterinarians to animal and human health, and promotes animal welfare.

27 April - World Design Day - World Design Day celebrates the power of design to improve lives and shape the world around us.

28 April - Save the Frogs Day - Save the Frogs Day raises awareness about amphibian conservation and the threats facing frog populations worldwide.

28 April - Biological Clock Day - Biological Clock Day raises awareness about the impact of aging on fertility and reproductive health.

28 April - National Blueberry Pie Day - National Blueberry Pie Day celebrates the delicious and classic dessert, highlighting its sweet and fruity flavour.

28 April - National Superhero Day - National Superhero Day celebrates both fictional and real-life heroes who inspire courage and positive change.

29 April - International Dance Day - International Dance Day celebrates the universality and artistry of dance, promoting its diverse forms and cultural significance.

29 April - World Wish Day - World Wish Day celebrates the power of granting wishes to children with critical illnesses, bringing them joy and hope.

30 April - Denim Day - Denim Day raises awareness about sexual assault and challenges victim-blaming by encouraging people to wear denim as a symbol of protest.

30 April - National Honesty Day - National Honesty Day encourages truthfulness and integrity in personal and professional interactions.

30 April - National Bubble Tea Day - National Bubble Tea Day celebrates the sweet, chewy, and refreshing beverage that has gained global popularity.

30 April - National Raisin Day - National Raisin Day celebrates the sweet, dried grape, enjoyed as a snack and ingredient in various culinary creations.

30 April - National Sarcoidosis Day - National Sarcoidosis Day raises awareness about sarcoidosis, a rare inflammatory disease affecting multiple organs.

30 April - Stop Food Waste Day - Stop Food Waste Day raises awareness about the environmental and economic impact of food waste, promoting strategies to reduce it.

30 April – International Jazz Day – A UNESCO-recognised day celebrating the art of jazz music and its role in uniting cultures worldwide.

April 2025 is packed with meaningful and diverse celebrations, ranging from religious festivals and historical commemorations to cultural and environmental awareness days. Whether participating in festive traditions, honouring important figures, or supporting global causes, there is something for everyone to observe and appreciate during this eventful month.

