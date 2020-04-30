International Jazz Day 2020 Date: Significance and Activities to Recognise Jazz & Its Diplomatic Role in Uniting People Across Globe

International Jazz Day (Photo Credits: Twitter @IntlJazzDay)

International Jazz Day is celebrated on April 30 annually to recognise jazz and its diplomatic role in uniting people across the globe. The day was declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2011. The idea to celebrate this day came from jazz pianist and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock.

The day raises awareness about the immense history and heritage of Jazz throughout the month of April. International Jazz Day also aims at highlighting the role of youth in enacting social change across the globe. International Dance Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Inspirational Sayings That Will Encourage You To Take Up Dancing!

Date & Significance of International Jazz Day:

International Jazz Day is celebrated on April 30 and this year the day falls on Thursday. Jazz Day is observed to bring together communities, artists, schools, academics, historians and jazz enthusiasts all over the world to celebrate jazz. In addition to this, it also raises awareness about intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding.

Activities Around International Jazz Day 2020

On account of the coronavirus outbreak, artistes from across the world will be uniting virtually this year. International Jazz Day 2020 will take place online and be hosted by Herbie Hancock. The day’s centerpiece will be a virtual Global Concert featuring artists from across the globe, streamed live on jazzday.com.

The concert will begin at 15h00 US eastern time (19:00 UTC) and will feature performances by Marcus Miller, Lang Lang, Charlie Puth, Cécile McLorin Salvant, John McLaughlin, Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sibongile Khumalo, Alune Wade, John Beasley, Ben Williams, Lizz Wright, John Scofield, Igor Butman, Evgeny Pobozhiy, Youn Sun Nah, A Bu, Jane Monheit, and Joey DeFrancesco, among others. Also other content will be available on the site, like free series of educational masterclasses, children’s activities and discussions via web conference featuring renowned educators and jazz artists.

The 9th annual International Jazz Day worldwide celebration will transition to a virtual format for 2020 instead of taking place as previously planned in Cape Town, South Africa and other locations around the world on April 30th.