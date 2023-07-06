International Kissing Day is an annual celebration that first originated in the United Kingdom and has been adopted worldwide since the early 2000s. International Kissing Day 2023 will be observed on July 6 and is dedicated to reminding people of the magic and charm of the little things and valuing the closeness that people either shy away from or take for granted. Every year, the celebration of International Kissing Day is filled with various unique observances and celebrations by people across the world. While the essence of this day is similar to the celebrations and observances on Valentine’s Day. A Chinese Start-up Has Invented a Long-distance Kissing Machine.

International Kissing Day 2023 Date

International Kissing Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 6. This annual observance has been a common practice since the early 2000s across the world. While it is different from the celebration of Kiss Day during Valentine’s Week in February, International Kissing Day is also dedicated to cherishing and celebrating the act of kissing. The Science of Passion: Why Do We Kiss?.

International Kissing Day History

The celebration of International Kissing Day also paves the way for many to go back and actually reflect on the history of the act of kissing - which has a way of expressing thousands of different emotions. The ritual of kissing started with the Romans, who used three forms of kissing to express themselves - the osculum (peck on the cheek), savium (eager mouth kisses) and basium (kisses on the lips). This has since been welcomed and adopted in different ways by people in different parts of the world.

To mark International Kissing Day, people are sure to think of different ways of expressing themselves. It is important to remember that while the act of kissing is filled with emotions, it is crucial to remember the importance of consent in this act, much like everything else. Happy Kissing Day 2023!

