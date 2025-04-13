Every year on April 13, people around the world celebrate International Kissing Day, a delightful occasion that highlights the power of one of humanity’s simplest yet most meaningful gestures — the kiss. International Kissing Day 2025 falls on a Sunday. But do you know the origin of the International Kissing Day on April 13 celebrations? Well, many reports state that International Kissing Day started to commemorate Thai couple Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat's record-breaking kiss that lasted 46 hours, 24 minutes and 9 seconds in 2011. The celebration began in Thailand. Whether it’s a romantic smooch, a friendly peck on the cheek, or a warm kiss on the forehead, International Kissing Day is all about appreciating the affection and connection that kisses convey. International Kissing Day Date, History and Significance: Know All About the World Kiss Day To Celebrate the Romantic Gesture.

International Kissing Day on April 13 History

Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, the Thai couple who set the Guinness World Record for the longest kiss in 2013 with their record kiss that lasted 58 hours, 35 minutes, and 58 seconds, are said to be the reason behind this day's commemoration. Their first record kiss in 2011, 46 hours, 24 minutes and 9 seconds is believed to set up this observance. Sadly, the couple parted ways and announced their divorce earlier this year in March 2025.

However, the origins of April 13 as International Kissing Day aren’t as widely known as its sister celebration on July 6 (National Kissing Day), the sentiment remains the same — to take a moment to express affection and connect with those we care about.

Many couples use this day to celebrate their relationships, while friends and families might share a heartfelt kiss as a sign of love and appreciation. It’s also a great reminder of the health benefits associated with kissing — from reducing stress to even boosting the immune system!

How to Celebrate International Kissing Day

Share a kiss with someone special — your partner, a loved one, or even your pet!

Send a kiss emoji or virtual kiss to someone far away.

Watch a classic romantic film featuring iconic kiss scenes.

Read or write poetry inspired by the magic of a kiss.

A Gesture That Transcends Words

Kissing has long been a universal symbol of love, friendship, and intimacy. Across cultures and histories, it has played a role in everything from romantic literature to family traditions. On International Kissing Day, people are reminded that a kiss can speak volumes — sometimes saying more than words ever could.

Whatever your style, International Kissing Day is the perfect excuse to slow down, show affection, and spread a little more love into the world. So go ahead — pucker up and pass it on!

