Do you remember the Thai couple who broke the world for the longest kiss? 58 hours and 35 minutes, to be precise! Ekkachai Tiranarat and his wife, Laksana, kept their lips locked for 58 hours and 35 minutes, breaking the Guinness World Record in 2013. However, as per the latest update, the longest kiss record holders couple is no longer together. According to BBC Sounds Podcast Witness History, Ekkachai revealed that they have split but remain “very proud” of the record. It must be noted that since Guinness World Records cancelled the longest kiss category after their 2013 win. Ekkachai and his ex-wife Laksana remain the world record holders.

Longest Kiss Record Holders, Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat

Longest kiss? Ekkachai & Laksana Tiranarat (Thailand) kissed for 58 hrs 35 mins and 58 secs, #ValentinesDay 2013 pic.twitter.com/YNWh14pBZh — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 14, 2016

Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat Are No Longer Together

Married couple who hold world record for the longest kiss share tragic update on their relationship World record holders Ekkachai & Laksana Tiranarat have parted ways A once besotted couple who broke the record for the longest kiss have sadly revealed they're no longer together pic.twitter.com/63r3NNbnxO — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) February 25, 2025

