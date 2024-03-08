New Delhi, March 8: More than 15 all-female flights of Tata owned Air India and Air India Express (AIX) were operated on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Friday, said CEO Campbell Wilson. Wilson, in his letter to employees on Friday, said that the airline spent the week celebrating the achievements of women, and the women (and many men), who have championed the cause of greater gender equality in aviation over the years.
The CEO further said that this week, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore’s (CCCS) also granted approval for the merger of Air India and Vistara. “This complements the one granted by the Competition Commission of India six months ago and, being the final competition-related approval, permits Air India and Vistara to now share detailed information to optimise our schedules, contracts and accelerate the journey to merger,” he said. International Women's Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Slashes LPG Cylinder Price By Rs 100, Says ‘By Making Cooking Gas More Affordable, We Aim To Support The Well-Being Of Families’.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2024 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).