International Women's Day (IWD) is an annual celebration that is held on March 8 around the world. It is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. International Women's Day is also a day to raise awareness about gender equality and advocate for women's rights. As per historical records, IWD originated from labour movements in North America and Europe during the early 20th century. International Women's Day is a public holiday in several countries promoting the achievements of women.

Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated with a specific theme that highlights different aspects of women's rights and empowerment. This year, the International Women's Day 2024 theme is ‘Inspire Inclusion’. The first National Women's Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, following a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. The day was designated to honour a garment workers' strike in New York, where women protested against poor working conditions. Women's History Month Colors: Delving Deep Into the Symbolism of the Colours Purple, White and Green.

International Women's Day 2024 Date

International Women's Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, March 8.

International Women's Day 2024 Theme

International Women's Day 2024 theme is ‘Inspire Inclusion’.

International Women's Day Significance

International Women's Day has grown into a global movement that celebrates the achievements of women in various fields, acknowledges the challenges they face, and advocates for gender equality. The day is celebrated in different ways around the world, including rallies, marches, conferences, art exhibitions, film screenings, and more.

It is also a day for individuals and organizations to take action toward gender equality, whether through fundraising, community service, or advocacy efforts.

