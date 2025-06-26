Islamic New Year begins with the sighting of the Muharram moon on June 26, 2025. With this, the New Hijri Year 1447 AH begins. The Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year, commemorates the Prophet Muhammad’s migration (Hijrah) from Mecca to Medina, a pivotal event in Islamic history. This journey not only marked the beginning of a new chapter for Muslims but also established the foundation for the Islamic calendar, known as the Hijri calendar. Unlike the solar-based Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar, which causes its months, including Muharram, the first month, to shift annually by about 10 to 12 days. Ashura is the tenth day of the first month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar. Hence, we bring you Islamic New Year 2025 images and Muharram HD wallpapers for free download online. These Islamic New Year messages, photos and sayings are a perfect way to reflect and mark the new beginnings. Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday? 6th or 7th, When and How Is Muharram Date Decided? Know All About Islamic New Year and Ashura.

While it is not celebrated with grand public events, the Islamic New Year is acknowledged with reverence and devotion. In many Muslim-majority countries, it is a public holiday, marked by religious sermons and community gatherings. People reflect on the significance of the Hijrah and its lessons of resilience, faith, and unity. Families may visit mosques, engage in prayer, and spend time discussing Islamic history with children to pass on the spiritual essence of the day. As you observe the Islamic New Year 2025, share these Islamic New Year 2025 images, Muharram HD wallpapers, messages, photos and sayings.

The cultural observance of the Islamic New Year varies across regions, but its core theme remains one of reflection and renewal. It serves as a spiritual checkpoint, encouraging Muslims to leave behind their past mistakes and begin the year with sincerity and purpose. In a world driven by material celebrations, the Islamic New Year offers a moment of pause—a humble opportunity to reconnect with faith, seek forgiveness, and remember the sacrifices that paved the way for the growth of the Muslim community. It is a day less about festivity and more about inner transformation.

