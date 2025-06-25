Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, marking the start of the Islamic New Year or the Hijri New Year. Like other major Islamic observances, Muharram dates are also determined by the sighting of the moon. Muharram is celebrated as a public holiday in India. The first ten days of Muharram is the period of mourning. A large section of Muslims mourns the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. The tenth day, observed as Ashura, is marked as a public holiday in India. But when does Muharram 2025 start? How are the Muharram dates decided? Understanding all about the Islamic New Year and Ashura. Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday in India? Will Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Shut on July 7 for Muharram?

Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday?

No. July 7 is not a public holiday in India. The date of Muharram 2025 is decided based on the moon sighting, after which state governments confirm the public holiday date.

When and How Is Muharram Date Decided?

Muharram is a holy month in the Islamic calendar and is more than just the beginning of a new year. For the first ten days, Muslims observe a period of mourning, remembering the martyrdom of Imam Hussein at the Battle of Karbala. The date of Muharram, much like other Islamic religious festivals, is decided based on the crescent moon sighting. The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

In Saudi Arabia, the first day of Muharram 2025 tentatively falls on June 26 or June 27. If the month starts from June 26, Ashura (the 10th of Muharram) will be observed on July 5. Similarly, if Muharram 2025 starts on June 27, Ashura will fall on July 6. Meanwhile, in India, Muharram is expected to fall on June 27 or June 28. If the month starts from June 27, Ashura 2025 shall fall on July 6. Likewise, if Muharram starts on June 27, Ashura will be on July 7. Muharram 2025 date is decided based on the lunar sighting.

Once the Muharram 2025 starting date is determined, a public holiday for Ashura is often declared by the respective state governments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).