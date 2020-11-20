The festive season in India can never end. One after another, months are filled with auspicious occasions, and devotees across religions and communities engage in the preparations to observe the festivals. Bengalis across the country are gearing up to worship the reincarnation of Goddess Durga, Jagaddhatri. The auspicious occasion this year falls on November 23, and there is a lot of devotees must know. Ahead of the festival, here we bring you Jagatdhatri Puja 2020 date, puja vidhi and Akshaya Navami tithi. Worship Goddess Jagaddhatri by knowing the significance and auspicious timings for the day.

Jagaddhatri Puja 2020 Date, Puja Vidhi and Akshaya Navami Tithi

Jagaddhatri Puja 2020 is on November 23. According to Drikpanchang, the Akshaya Navami tithi begins at 12:21 pm on November 22, and ends at 02:02 pm, the next day, November 23. The auspicious puja can be done during this time.

Jagaddhatri Puja: History and Significance

Goddess Jagaddhatri or Jagadhatri or Jagat Dhatri is an aspect of Goddess Durga. It is one of the important festivals celebrated after Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja, in the Hindu month of Kartik. The word, ‘Jagaddhatri’ means ‘Holder (dhatri) of the World (Jagat).’ Goddess Jagaddhatri is the reincarnation of Goddess Durga, and the festival is observed in high spirits.

Jagatdhatri Puja is done particularly in the Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha. Her cult is derived from Tantra, where she is a symbol of sattva beside Durga and Kali, respectively symbolised with Rajas and Tamas. According to legends, Jagadhatri Puja was first started by Raja Krishnachandra of Krishnagar, Nadia in Bengal. It is widely believed that the Maharaja was arrested by Nawab Siraj-ud-Dullaj paying the tax dues during this time. He was released from prison during the day of Vijaya Dashami because of which Durga Puja celebration in his kingdom could not be celebrated grandly. Hence, to rejoice the festivity, Raja Krishnachandra started the ritual of Jagaddhatri Puja.

