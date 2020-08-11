Remember when you go to temples and Panditji pour in some Panchamrut in your palm? Well, turns out the Panchamrut, also known as Charanamrit or Panchamrit holds immense importance on Janmashtami. People consume it after puja and it is said to be extremely important during Gokulashtami puja ritual. Charanamrit is often called nectar off the feet of God. Panchamrit in Hindi translates to five types of nectar, that is, made of five sacred things. Consuming Panchamrut that is offered to Lord Krishna first is said to generate positivity around and within the person. It is also said to be a healthy mix that brings in good luck. Let's discuss Janmashtami 2020 Panchamrut holy ingredients, recipe, significance, mantra & health Benefits. Also, the reasons why you must include the holy charnamrit in your Golulashtami puja!

Panchamrit Mantra

"Payodadhighrtan Chave Madhu Ch Sharkrayutam.

Panchamritam mayanithan bathing antigrathyatram"

In Hindi:

"पंचामृत से स्नान का मंत्र:

पयोदधिघृतं चैव मधु च शर्करायुतं।

पंचामृतं मयानीतं स्नानार्थं प्रतिगृह्यताम॥"

Ingredients Required To Make Panchamrit

Cow milk, yoghurt

Honey

Panch Mewa - Makhane, Cashew, Chuare, Giri and Chironji

Basil leaves/Gangajal

Recipe:

The cow's milk and curd are mixed in a clean washed copper utensil. Honey and 5 nuts ie Makhane, Cashew, Dried Dates, Dried Coconuts and Chironji are added. Add basil leaves or Gangajal too. Panchamrit is ready for use.

Rules While Consuming Charanamrit: Charanamrit should always be taken with the right hand and should be eulogized by keeping the mind calmly.

Significance of Charnamrut

Curd- Curd is said to bring in purity and inspires people to accomplish everything in life.

Ghee - Ghee is a symbol of affection and love. Ghee is said to bring in harmonious relationship with everyone.

Honey- Honey is sweet, yet a powerful ingredient. It is said to make your body and mind achieve success.

Sugar - The sweetness of sugar dissolves happiness in your life.

Milk- Milk is the symbol of auspiciousness making your life pure like milk.

Benefits of Charanamrit: According to Ayurveda, Charanamrit is considered healthy as well. According to Ayurveda, copper, the utensil used to make charnamrit has the ability to boost immunity. Basil leaves are said to calm the body and brain. Charanamrit is also said to be effective in boosting memory.

