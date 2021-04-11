Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was a great 19th-century Indian thinker, social worker, writer, philosopher and revolutionary activist. He is known as Mahatma Phule and Jyotiba Phule. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule was born on 11 April 1827 in Pune. His family had come to Pune from Satara many years ago and started working as florists. Hence these people engaged in the gardener's work where he was known as 'Phule'. He worked for the welfare of women and widows as time went by. Jyotiba opened a school in 1848 to improve the condition of women and their education. It was the first school in the country by him. On this day you can share Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2021 Marathi quotes, wishes and greetings.

When no qualified teacher was found to teach girls, he made his wife Savitri Phule eligible for this task. The upper-class people tried to obstruct their work from the beginning but when Phule continued to move. Soon they opened three girls' schools one after the other. Jyotiba founded the 'Satyashodhak Samaj' in 1873 to provide justice to the Dalits and the weaker sections. Netizens are sharing Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2021 Marathi quotes, wishes, greetings Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule sayings, messages & HD Telegram images.

My tributes to the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ji on his birth anniversary. Mahatma Phule’s fight against caste discrimination and his efforts for women education continue to inspire today. pic.twitter.com/HO3URM4dLM — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 11, 2021

The great thinker, writer and social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ji on his Jayanti. He will always be remembered as the pioneer of women's education in India. pic.twitter.com/Q61uPlURc4 — Kirit Vankar (@KiritVankar1) April 11, 2021

On the revered occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba phuleji , I devotionally paying my respect to him; a great revolutionary leader, renowned social reformer and a thinker with a vast philosophical profundity of knowledge, will always be remembered by whole nation. pic.twitter.com/SZnRGNt4un — Joy deep dutta (@Joydeep33614813) April 11, 2021

Hearty Tributes on Birth Anniversary of Jyotiba Phule (11 April 1827 – 28 November 1890) . Father of the Indian Social Revolution. Jai Phule Jai Bhim Image : Dalit Prerna Sthal Noida Uttar Pradesh#jyotibaphule#महात्मा_जोतिबा_फुले #ज्योतिबा_फुले_जयंती pic.twitter.com/lIRFpFCtyR — Harshal Dhanvijay 🇪🇺 (@Hershel_D) April 11, 2021

Caste Dalit Bahujan Adivasi Remembering Jyotiba Phule, on His Birth Anniversary Today, April 11.Jyotiba Phule was born on April 11, 1827. He along with his wife, Savitribai Phule are known as the Pioneers of Women's Education in India.#jyotibaphule pic.twitter.com/HzEwHsRf6O — जगत्कृष्णयादव JAGATHKRISHNAYADAV (@JagathKrishna26) April 11, 2021

Seeing his social service, he was given the title of 'Mahatma' in a huge gathering in Mumbai in 1888 AD. Jyotiba started the marriage ceremony without Brahmin-priest and it was also recognized by the Mumbai High Court. He was opposed to child marriage and widow marriage. He also wrote many books during his lifetime - Third Ratna, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Fortress of Raja Bhosla, Tact of Brahmins, Farmer's Whip, Capitals of Untouchables etc. Due to the struggle of Mahatma Jyotiba and his organization, the government passed the Agriculture Act. Jyotirao used the word 'Dalit' for the first time.

