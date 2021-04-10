Jyotirao Govindrao Phule is considered to be one of the greatest thinkers, philosophers, and writers of India. He was born on April 11, 1827. He did a lot of work for the upliftment of women in society. Not only this, he opened the country's first women's education school. Apart from this, he was a staunch enemy of caste-based division and discrimination in Indian society. At that time, the caste system was widespread in Maharashtra, for this, he founded the Prarthana Samaj. He taught his wife to Savitri and she started teaching others. Savitribai Phule later became the first trained female teacher in the country. Jyotirao Govindrao Phule died on 28 November 1890 in Pune. In 1888 he has conferred the title of 'Mahatma'. In 1888, he was given the title of 'Mahatma'.

Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2021 Date

Every year, this day is celebrated as Jyotirao Govindrao Phule jayanti.

Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Significance

He is most remembered for the work done for the upliftment of women. Although his real name was Jyotirao Govindrao Phule he became famous as Jyotiba Phule. His family had come to Pune from Satara and started working as gardeners. Because of his gardener's work, his family was known as 'Phule'. Jyotiba Phule opened the country's first women's education school for women. Apart from this, he was a staunch enemy of caste-based division and discrimination in Indian society. During the time, the caste system was widespread in Maharashtra, he founded the Prarthana Samaj.

Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2021 Marathi Quotes

