Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, popularly known as Mahatma Phule, was a prominent Indian social reformer, thinker, writer, and activist. He devoted his life to fighting caste discrimination and gender inequality. The death anniversary of Mahatma Phule is observed every year in India on November 28. He passed away on 28 November 1890 at the age of 63. Phule is regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement in Maharashtra.

He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India. The honorific Mahatma was first applied to him in 1888 at a special program honouring him in Mumbai. Born in Pune to a family of the Mali caste, Phule experienced social oppression early in his life, which shaped his commitment to challenging the unjust caste system. His work extended to many fields, including the eradication of untouchability and the caste system and for his efforts in educating women. In this article, let’s know more about Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, his life, contributions and more. Who Was Mahatma Jyotirao Phule? Important Things To Know About the Indian Social Activist

Along with his wife, Savitribai Phule, he pioneered education for women and marginalised communities in India. In 1848, the couple opened the first girls’ school in Pune, a revolutionary step at a time when women were denied education. They started his first school for girls in 1848 in Pune at Tatyasaheb Bhide's residence or Bhidewada. Phule also founded the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth-Seekers) in 1873, aimed at promoting social equality, challenging Brahmanical dominance, and advocating for the rights of lower castes and women. Phule wrote extensively on social issues, critiquing the caste hierarchy and religious orthodoxy. His notable works include Gulamgiri (Slavery), which exposed the injustices of caste discrimination and drew parallels with racial slavery in the United States. He championed widow remarriage and started a home for dominant caste pregnant widows to give birth in a safe and secure place in 1863. His orphanage was established in an attempt to reduce the rate of infanticide. Phule tried to eliminate the stigma of social untouchability surrounding the exploited castes by opening his house and the use of his water well to the members of the exploited castes.

Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers) to attain equal rights for people from lower castes. Remembered as a visionary, Phule remains a symbol of social justice, rationality, and reform in India. His ideas continue to inspire movements for equality and human rights across the country.

