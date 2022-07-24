Kamika Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi of Chaturmas that is observed on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha during the Shravan Maas. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu by listening to the special prayers and fasting as it is believed that God pardons all the sins and helps the devotees attain moksha or salvation. According to the Hindu calendar, Kamika Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on July 24, Sunday. As you celebrate the auspicious day with full zeal and enthusiasm, take these wishes and messages that you must send to your relatives. Forward these Lord Vishnu images, Kamika Ekadashi 2022 WhatsApp greetings, Kamika Ekadashi 2022 images, HD wallpapers & SMS to your loved ones on this important observance. Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: From Ekadashi Fasting Rituals to Dos & Don’ts & Mantras, Everything You Need To Know About.

On this Ekadashi, people worship the Tulsi plant that holds special significance to Lord Vishnu. It is known that watering the sacred plant on Kamika Ekadashi washes away all the sins and eradicates diseases from one’s life. Devotees also hold a strict fast known as Kamika Ekadashi Vrat by abstaining from eating or drinking anything for the whole day. The vrat is broken on Dwadashi or the twelfth-day post donating clothes and food to the brahmins. It has also been cited that the fast fulfils all the wishes of the devotees and blesses them with a peaceful and prosperous life. Celebrate this Ekadashi by spreading happiness around and sending these lovely Kamika Ekadashi 2022 wishes and greetings that we present to you below. Get these quotes, messages and wallpapers for free download online. Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: From Fasting Rituals to Dos & Don’ts, Everything You Need To Know About.

Happy Kamika Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Namo Narayana! Kamika Ekadashi Pardons All the Sins and Helps to Attains Moksha.

Kamika Ekadashi 2022 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Kamika Ekadashi 2022. I Pray That Lord Vishnu Bless You With the Energy to Get Benefitted With Great Values and Achieve Greater Deeds.

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Kamika Ekadashi Fast Fulfil Your Wishes and Bless You With a Prosperous Life. Happy Ekadashi Vrat.

Happy Kamika Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Blissful Kamika Ekadashi Vrat. Om Namo Narayana.

Happy Kamika Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Worship Lord Vishu on the Holy Festival of Kamika Ekadashi and Ask Him to Endow Us with Happiness, Good Fortune and Positivity.

Kamika Ekadashi ki Shubhkamnayein! Celebrate the holy day by sharing beautiful messages and images that we’ve compiled for you. Observe the religious day by visiting the temples and praying to Lord Vishnu for a blissful future. May Lord Vishnu showers his blessings and happiness on you on Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2022!

