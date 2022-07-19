According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi that falls in the Krishna Paksha of Sawan month is called Kamika Ekadashi. Ekadashi Tithi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and on this day all auspicious rituals get accomplished by worshipping Shrihari and fasting. This time Kamika Ekadashi will be celebrated on Sunday, July 24, 2022. It is believed that just by listening to the story of Kamika Ekadashi, one gets freedom from the sins of life and attains salvation. Let us know the date and vrat katha of Kamika Ekadashi. Donations made on this day are considered to have special significance. It is believed that Shri Krishna narrated the story of Kamika Ekadashi to Dharmaraja Yudhishthira. Earlier, Muni Vashishtha had narrated this to King Dileep. Hearing this, he was freed from sins and attained salvation. Ekadashi 2022 Dates, Tithi & Shubh Muhurat: From Pausha Putrada Ekadashi to Devutthana Ekadashi, Here Are All the Auspicious Dates This Year.

Kamika Ekadashi 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Kamika Ekadashi date begins - 23 July 2022, from 11:27 am on Saturday

Kamika Ekadashi date ends - 24 July 2022 at 1:45 pm on Sunday

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Yudhishthira heard this Vrat Katha from Lord Krishna. A strong man and a Brahmin lived in a village. Both hated each other. One day both of them got into a fight, and the dispute increased so much that in anger, the powerful person killed the Brahmin. Because of being guilty of killing Brahma, he was expelled from society. He approached a sage to atone for his sins. He asked the sage how to get rid of the guilt of killing a Brahmin and seek a remedy. The sage said that he should keep Kamika Ekadashi fast to be free from this sin. Worship Lord Vishnu on the day of Kamika Ekadashi. The mighty man did the same. With the blessings of Lord Vishnu, he became free from sin.

Ekadashi Fasting Rituals

Get up early in the morning and bathe with Gangajal water.

Light a lamp in the temple of the house.

Anoint Lord Vishnu with Ganga water.

Offer flowers and Tulsi to Lord Vishnu.

If possible, keep fast on this day.

Offer food to God. Keep in mind that only sattvic things are offered to God.

Tulsi must be included in the Bhog of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that without Tulsi, Lord Vishnu does not accept the bhog.

Along with Lord Vishnu, worship Goddess Lakshmi on this holy day.

Some people are confused that in Chaturmas, they do not worship Srihari because of their going into Yoga-Nidra, but according to astrology, their worship and rituals are completely fruitful even in the Yoga-Nidra of Srihari. Keep in mind that this worship should be done according to the auspicious time.

