November 19 is a very significant day as it marks a lot of events. While people are celebrating it as Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary or International Men's Day, it is also Rani Laxmi Bai's birth anniversary. Also known as Jhansi Ki Rani, Lakshmibai was born on November 19, 1828. An Indian queen of the Maratha princely state of Jhansi in North India, she played a very significant role in India's freedom struggle. She was an iconic female warrior who bolstered in the revolt of 1857 against the British rule. And describing her very valour is a poem written by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. The poem titled "Khub Ladi Mardani Wo Toh Jhansi Wali Rani Thi" not only describes the bravery of Rani Laxmi Bai but also became an important poem to inspire others in the battlefield later on.

Rani Lakshmi Bai's role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857 became a symbol of resistance to the British Raj. She convinced her subjects that they should not be afraid of the British enemy and fought with courage herself. She had learnt horsemanship, archery, self-defense, and shooting from a very early age. Rani Laxmi Bai fought against Sir Hugh Rose and his army for two weeks when they came to capture her fort. She was defeated and had to escape to Kalpi with her son despite a valiant fight. Although she was unable to reclaim her empire, the rebellion sent out a strong message to the enemy as well as provided a boost to the Indian people to revolt against the British Raj. Five Quotes by Jhansi Ki Rani, the Fearless Warrior Queen Are a Must Read.

Original Hindi Text:

सिंहासन हिल उठे राजवंशों ने भृकुटी तानी थी,

बूढ़े भारत में भी आई फिर से नयी जवानी थी,

गुमी हुई आज़ादी की कीमत सबने पहचानी थी,

दूर फिरंगी को करने की सबने मन में ठानी थी।

चमक उठी सन सत्तावन में, वह तलवार पुरानी थी,

बुंदेले हरबोलों के मुँह हमने सुनी कहानी थी,

खूब लड़ी मर्दानी वह तो झाँसी वाली रानी थी।।

Read the entire poem here.

English Transliteration of The Poem:

Sinhasan hil uthe, rajavanshon ne bhrikuti tani thi,

Boodhhe bharat mein bhi aayi, phir se nayi jawaani thi,

Gumi hui azadI ki keemat sab ne pahachani thi,

Door firangi ko karne ki sab ne mann mein thani thi.

Chamak uthi san sattawan mein, woh talwaar puraani thi,

Bundele harbolon ke munh ham ne sunI kahani thi,

Khoob ladi mardani woh to jhansI wali rani thi.

Here's The Translation of The Poem:

The thrones shook and royalties scowled

Old India was re-invigorated with new youth

People realised the value of lost freedom

Everybody was determined to throw the foreigners out

The old sword glistened again in 1857

This story we heard from the mouths of Bundel bards

Like a man she fought, she was the Queen of Jhansi

Here's a Video of Khub Ladi Mardani Wo Poem on Jhansi Ki Rani:

This poem best describes how she put up a brave front and inspired many others with her fight on field. Lakshmibai, till her last breath fought against the enemy and thus serves as an inspiration. She faced her death but put on a fight till the end. She died on June 18, 1858 in Gwalior.

