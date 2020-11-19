One of the greatest Indian freedom fighters, Rani Laxmi Bai’s birth anniversary is November 19. The queen of Jhansi played an important role in the revolt of 1857, the first time the wave of nationalism swept a colonised India struggling under the oppression of the Britishers. She was extraordinarily brave and believed in leading her army from the front. When he kingdom was subject to annexation by the British rule, she fought a fierce battle with them, and despite losing her territory and shortly her life, she was successful in carving out a special place for herself in the Indian history.

On her birth anniversary, we take a look at some important facts about her life.

There is very little information about the exact date of birth of Rani Laxmibai, but it is believed she was born as Manikarnika Tambe in a Maratha family in Varanasi on November 19, 1828.

She was affectionately called Manu while growing up and lost her mother at the age of 4.

She was educated at home and excelled in horse riding, shooting and fencing.

Rani Laxmi Bai was married at a very young age of 14 to the ruler of Jhansi – Gangadhar Rao.

Post her marriage, Manikarnika Tambe was named as Laxmi Bai after the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity.

She gave birth to a boy named Damodar Rao in 1851, but he died just four months later.

Rani Laxmi Bai and Gangadhar Rao adopted their cousin’s son Anand Rao and renamed him as Damodar Rao.

After the death of the King of Jhansi – Damodar Rao in 1853, Lord Dalhousie sought to annex the kingdom on the pretext of the Doctrine of Lapse which forbids the British to acknowledge adopted heirs.

Rani Laxmi Bai fought against Sir Hugh Rose and his army for two weeks when they came to capture her fort. She was defeated and had to escape to Kalpi with her son despite a valiant fight.

With the help of her childhood friend Tatya Tope, Rani Laxmibai successfully captured the fort of Gwalior.

She died while fighting the British troops on June 18, 1858, at a young age of 29. Some legends say she asked a hermit to burn her body after being badly wounded in order to avoid being captured.

Speaking about Rani Laxmi Bai, Sir Hugh Rose said “ Remarkable for her beauty, cleverness and perseverance, and she had been the most dangerous of all the rebel leaders. The best and bravest of all .”

A commemorative postage stamp in her honour was issued by the Indian government in 1957, to celebrate hundred years of the revolt of 1857. Today, inside the fort of Jhansi, there is a museum dedicated to celebrating her life.

Rani Laxmi Bai, till her last breath put her nation ahead of herself. Her life inspires millions around the nation to come forward for the cause of the motherland.

