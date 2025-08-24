Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look (Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Pratham Darshan) has been officially unveiled on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Devotees who have been waiting to welcome Ganpati Bappa with bated breath finally got the divine darshan of Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idol, marking the grand beginning of Ganeshotsav celebrations. Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Aagman Sohala date when the first look is unveiled is always set two to three days before Ganesh Chaturthi. And true to the tradition, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal gave a good glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look on Sunday. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025; meanwhile, the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav 2025 festivities will continue until Anant Chaturdashi or Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025. In the meantime, devotees of Ganpati Bappa can download these beautiful photos and HD wallpapers of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025. You can easily get Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look photos, Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 decoration HD wallpapers, Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 images, Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 HD wallpapers, Lalbaugcha Raja pictures and so much more for free download online. This first look event and darshan timings are officially announced by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and will be available through live streaming on their official YouTube channel and other platforms. You can See Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 First Look Photos and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Photos

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Images (Photo Credits: Official YouTube)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Images

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Pratham Darshan Photos (Photo Credits: Official YouTube)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Decoration Photos

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Pratham Darshan Images (Photo Credits: Official YouTube)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Wallpapers

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Pratham Darshan Wallpapers (Photo Credits: Official YouTube)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Pictures

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Wallpapers (Photo Credits: Official YouTube)

Watch Full Photo of First Look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Photos (Photo Credits: Official YouTube)

First Look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Live Streaming Online:

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 celebration marks the 92nd year of this grand festival. One of Mumbai's most iconic and revered Lord Ganesha idols, Lalbaugcha Raja will be publicly available for darshan during Ganeshotsav. Devotees can opt for different darshan types including Mukh Darshan (face view) and Charan Sparsha Darshan (touching the feet). The darshan timings generally run from early morning around 5 or 6 AM until 11 PM daily, with millions of devotees expected to participate in this spectacular spiritual and cultural event. Wishing everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and may Lalbaugcha Raja bless you with peace, prosperity, health, wealth and wisdom!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).