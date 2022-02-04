Millions of people across the sphere are welcoming the Year of the tiger in high spirits. Streets in China are gleaming with scarlet lights and dragon dances. The festival acts as an Uposatha day (Buddhist day of observance) on the Chinese calendar. The lunar new year started from the Lantern festival on 24th January followed by the Spring festival which kicked off from 1st February. And now, the 16 day-long celebrations will come to halt with the Lantern Festival on Tuesday, 15th February 2022. The Lantern Festival marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebration and aims to promote the restoration of friendly relations, peace, and forgiveness. It generally falls sometime in February or early March. February 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Vasant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year; Know All Important Dates and List of Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Origin And History Of The Lantern Festival

These are numerous beliefs and stories related to the Lantern Festival or the Yuan Xiao Festival. Chinese Lantern Festival was closely associated with love in ancient China and some people believe that it’s the real traditional Chinese Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated on the 7th day of the 7th month of the Chinese lunar calendar. In the Tang Dynasty, the lantern festival celebrations lasted for three days. The two histories of the festival are associated with Emperor Hanmingdi and the Jade Emperor. Moreover, there is a plethora of festive activities and customs related to the Lantern Festival. Chinese New Year 2022 Horoscope & Zodiac Predictions: What CNY Animal Are You? What Does Year of the Tiger Hold for You in Lunar New Year.

Viewing And Watching Bright Lantern Displays

During the Lantern Festival, houses, parks, and shopping malls are festooned with bright scarlet lanterns often with riddles written on them. Lightning the lantern symbolizes illuminating the future and hence they invoke good fortune. In Taiwan putting up lanterns express a wish for couples to have a baby.

Eating Tangyuan

The trademark food of the Lantern Festival is called yuan xiao, just like the festival itself or at times Tangyuan, as called in south China. The round-shaped sweet dumplings are made during the reunion dinner and symbolize wholeness and completeness.

Watching Dragon And Lion Dances

Lion and dragon dance performances have a history almost as long as Chinese culture itself. In traditional Chinese culture, lions are considered to be powerful, and auspicious animals, and therefore lion dances are thought to bring good luck and financial prosperity. On the other hand, dragon dances are thought to bring good luck to the communities in which they’re performed.

Along with these customs dazzling fireworks, and Chinese stilt dance performances are also enjoyed during the Lantern Festival.

