Rath Yatra 2021 will be celebrated on July 12 at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha. Also known as the Chariot festival, Ratha Yatra celebrations in Puri are said to be the first Rath Yatra in the world. Rath Yatra celebrations are said to be a grandiose festival across Puri, with thousands of devotees coming for this event. While devotees will not be allowed at this festival this year, one can always share Rath Yatra celebrations pictures, Happy Rath Yatra 2021 wishes and messages, Rath Yatra 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

It is believed that on the second day in the bright phase of Ashadha, Lord Jagannath visits Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple. Every year, three chariots for Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra are constructed with wood from specific trees like phassi and dhausa. These three chariots are decorated colourfully and are then drawn across by devotees on the bada danda at Gundicha Temple. Here's Everything You Need to Know About The Festivities of The World-Famous Rath Yatra In Odisha.

The celebration of Ratha Yatra in Puri is said to be one of the most fun and festive times. However, since the past two years, these celebrations have been limited to temple employees parking in the customs while the devotees have safely been asked to stay home. However, they make sure to take the celebrations online by sharing Rath Yatra celebrations pictures, Happy Rath Yatra 2021 wishes and messages, Rath Yatra 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Jagannath Bring In the Best Colours of Success, Prosperity and Happiness to Your Life. Wishing You and Your Family Blessed Rath Yatra!

Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Jagannath Rath Yatra (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra! May Lord Jagannath Bless You With Happiness and prosperity.

Jagannath Rath Yatra Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Mahaprabhu Jagannath Bless You and Your Family With Joy and Happiness on This Holy Occasion of Rath Yatra.

Happy Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Messages to Send Happy Rath Yatra Greetings

We hope that these messages help add to the festive spirits of the Rath Yatra 2021. As for the on-ground celebrations, the Odisha government has banned the presence of devotees. The temple employees who will attend the festival also need to be fully vaccinated and should have tested negative for COVID-19. The entire city has been divided into 12 zones, and there is heavy patrolling that will be provided by the state police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).