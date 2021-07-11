Puri, July 11: The much-awaited Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri will begin on July 12, 2021. Like the previous year, this year, also Rath Yatra festival would be organised without the participation of devotees and in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The Rath Yatra generally begins on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day) of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Aashadha. The Dwitiya Tithi has started from 07:47 am on July 11 and will end at 8:19 am on July 12.

Aarti will be performed at 6:00 am at the Jagannath Puri Temple before the commencement of the Ratha yatra. Viewers can catch live streaming of the entire event on the YouTube Channel of DD Odia. A day before the Rath Yatra Gundicha Marjana, a cleanliness process at the temple takes place. On July 12, Pahandi will begin at 8:30 am, and Chera Panhara will begin at 2 pm. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Date, Schedule, COVID Guidelines Finalised By The Temple; Here's Everything You Need to Know.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

Meanwhile, the pulling of Chariot will start at 3 pm. On July 21, Lords Suna Besha (golden attire) will be held between 4 pm-11 pm on July 21. On July 23, the Niladri Bijee - the return of the trinity to the main temple - will be held at 4 pm and will end at 10 pm. It is also known as Bahuda Yatra and is observed on the eighth day on dashmi of Jyeshth month. Rath Yatra 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Nod to Conduct 'Rath Yatra' at Various Places Other Than Jagannath Puri in Odisha.

According to the Supreme Court verdict, the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 should take place only in Puri. To ensure smooth conduct of the annual Rath Yatra in Puri scheduled for July 12, the Odisha government has deployed 65 platoons of force along with senior officers to look after the security arrangements.

The entire city has been divided into 12 zones. RT-PCR tests of the servitors are being carried out. The sevayats (servitors) testing negative for Covid-19 and who have been fully vaccinated would be allowed to participate in the pulling of the chariots.

