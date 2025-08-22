Chennai, once known as Madras or Madras Patnam, is a beautiful city shaped by centuries of maritime trade, colonial architecture and layered cultural identities. As the years pass, the city continues to balance tradition and modernity, spirituality and software. The founding of the city of Madras in Tamil Nadu is celebrated on August 22. Every year, citizens honour the city’s history through Madras Day greetings. In this article below, we bring you Madras Day 2025 quotes, HD images, Happy Madras Day greetings, WhatsApp messages, sayings, photos and wallpapers that you can download for free online and share on social media platforms to mark Chennai’s Foundation Day. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

On August 22, 1639, the East India Company acquired a strip of land from the Nayak rulers of the Vijayanagara Empire, which later became the site for Fort St George. This marked the beginning of the modern city of Madras, making it one of the first major settlements established by the British in India. The significance of Madras Day lies in celebrating the city’s rich heritage, culture, and history. Chennai is one of the oldest metropolitan cities in India, with a unique blend of traditions, colonial influence, and modern growth. Madras was officially renamed Chennai on July 17, 1996. To celebrate Madras Day 2025, share these Madras Day 2025 quotes, HD images, Happy Madras Day greetings, WhatsApp messages, sayings, photos and wallpapers.

Madras Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Madras Day! May the City of Chennai Continue To Shine With Its Rich Culture, Timeless Traditions, and Modern Spirit.

Happy Madras Day Images For Chennai's Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyful Madras Day! Let Us Celebrate the Charm of Marina Beach, the Taste of Filter Coffee, and the Pride of Our Heritage.

Madras Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Madras Day! May the Rhythm of Carnatic Music, the Grace of Bharatanatyam, and the Strength of Chennai’s People Inspire Us Always.

Happy Madras Day Images For Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Madras Day, Let Us Cherish the Legacy of Fort St. George, the Vibrant Temples, and the City’s Glorious History.

Happy Madras Day Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Everyone a Wonderful Madras Day! Let’s Celebrate the Perfect Blend of Tradition and Modernity That Makes Chennai Unique.

Madras Day Photos To Share Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Madras Day! May the Spirit of This Beautiful City Fill Our Hearts With Pride, Unity, and Endless Inspiration.

Madras Day is a remembrance of the city’s founding and a tribute to its cosmopolitan identity. The celebrations include heritage walks, exhibitions, lectures, art shows, food festivals, and storytelling sessions that showcase the city's journey from a colonial settlement to a thriving modern metropolis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).