Maghi is the celebration of Makar Sankranti in the state of Punjab. Commemorated on the day after Lohri, Maghi 2022 will be celebrated on January 14. Every year, this festival is filled with great enthusiasm. People often organize lavish langars and offer prayers. The celebration of Maghi revolves around praying to the Agni Devta in Himachal, while Sikhs usually dedicate this festival to remembering the martyrdom of forty Sikhs. As we prepare to celebrate Maghi 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, how to celebrate the Maghi festival and more. Makar Sankranti 2022: From Uttarayan to Magh Bihu to Thai Pongal, Here's How the Different Indian States Celebrate Makar Sankranti.

When is Maghi 2022

Maghi is celebrated on the day of Makar Sankranti in the Northern states. Marking the first day of the Hindu month of Maghi, Maghi 2022, will be celebrated on January 14. Maghi Sankranti Moment will be observed on Jan 14 at 08:29 AM.

Significance of Maghi Celebration

The reason behind the celebration of Maghi is different in different parts of the country. While Makar Sankranti itself celebrates the Sun’s entry into Capricorn, Maghi celebration revolves around various folklores and beliefs. In Himachal Pradesh, the month of Maghi is known to be the coldest. This is the reason that this festival revolves around praying to the Agni Devta for warmth and comfort. On the other hand, Sikhs celebrate Maghi to mark the martyrdom of forty Sikhs (Chalis Mukte) who once had deserted the tenth and last human Guru of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh at Anandpur Sahib, but later rejoined the Guru and died while fighting the Mughal Empire army led by Wazir Khan in 1705.

The celebration of Maghi, therefore, involves everything from praying to the fire to making visits to the site of the war for Sikhs. People also visit the Gurudwara on this day to seek the blessings of the almighty. We hope that Maghi 2022 brings all the love and light to you and your family. Happy Maghi 2022!

