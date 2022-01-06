Makara Sankranti is one of the important harvest festivals in Hindu culture which is dedicated to Lord Surya. In India, people celebrated Makar Sankranti with great enthusiasm but it has different names and traditions across different regions of India. The date of Makar Sankranti is fixed everywhere i.e January 14th. From Makara Sankranti, days become longer and nights shorter, and it marks the end of the winter. Makara Sankranti is mainly observed as a festival of harvesting rabi crops. So, this is a festival which has not only religious but also cultural and spiritual significance in our life. Now, let's take a tour of how Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India: New Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes & HD Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Stickers and Status To Send to Family and Friends.

1. Thai Pongal -Tamilnadu

The festival is celebrated for four days in Tamil Nadu. Day 1 marks Bhogi Pandigai, Day 2 is Thai Pongal, Day 3 Maattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal is celebrated on day 4 when people wear new clothes and exchange gifts.

2. Uttarayan-Gujarat

Makar Sankranti is known as Uttarayan in Gujarat, which is celebrated for two days. January 14th is Uttarayan and 15th is Vasi Uttarayan, when the sky is full of colourful kites of varieties of shapes and sizes. During these two days, people exchange chikkis, dry fruits, and sweets made of sesame.

3. Makara Sankranti-Maharashtra

The festival is celebrated for three days in Maharashtra when people exchange multi-coloured halwa and til-gud ladoo. While distributing these sweets people say words like "til-gul ghyaa, aani goad-goad bolaa", as a token of goodwill.

4. Makara Chaula-Odisha

In Odisha, people prepare Makara chaula or uncooked newly harvested rice, coconut, jaggery, banana, sesame, rasagola, Khai puddings for naivedya to gods and goddesses. Devotees also worship Lord Sun in Konark at the great Konark temple.

5. Magh Bihu-Assam

In Assam, the festival is celebrated as Bihu to celebrate the end of the harvesting season as corps are ready and stored in houses. People celebrate it by feasting, bonfires, makeshift huts, light bonfires, playing games like Tekeli Bhonga, cooking delectable Assamese cuisine like Shunga Pitha, and Til Pitha.

Happy Makara Sankranti 2022!

