Mahalaya is the auspicious occasion when it is believed that Goddess Durga descends on the earth from Kailash. Mahalaya 2020 falls on September 17, which is a Thursday. The word "Mahalaya" is formed of two words "Maha" or grand and "Alaya" meaning abode. This is not just any other day for the Bengalis. It's a day of celebration, loaded with rich stories and beautiful traditions.

On this day, Shradh and Tarpan rituals are performed for those who breathed their last on Purnima Tithi, Chaturdashi Tithi and Amavasya Tithi. Mahalaya starts with people tuning in to their radio sets to hear the reverberating voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra on AIR at sharp 4 am. Subho Mahalaya 2020 Wishes & HD Images with Durga Maa Pics: Share Happy Mahalaya Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings with Your Loved Ones.

If you are staying outside West Bengal and wondering how to hear Birendra Krishna Bhadra's voice on AIR, Here's how you can do it

Login to All India Radio Homepage and select Air Bangla.

Here's How you can watch it on Youtube:

You can also watch the original video of Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahishasura Mardini on Youtube.

Mahishasura Mardini on Bengali channels starts from 5 am. For those who would like to watch Mahisasura Mardini on TV, Bengali channels have lined up several programmes. From Colors Bangla, Star Jalsa to Zee Bangla, each of the Bengali channels have programmes lined up, so don't miss them.

Star Jalsha Mahalaya Promo 2020:

Mimi Chakraborty will play Maa Durga in Star Jalsa's Mahalaya programme on September 17.

Mahalaya Programme For Kids on Zee Bangla:

Zee Bangla Mahalaya Programme Promo

Usually, by this time, every year Bengalis around the world would have started counting the days remaining for Maa Durga's arrival, but this year it is different. Not only the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the excitement among the devotees, but there is a 35-days gap between Mahalaya and Mahasashti in 2020. Here's Why Durga Puja Will be Celebrated a Month After Mahalaya This Year.

This is attributed to a phenomenon called the 'Mala Mash' or the 'unholy month' when auspicious rituals are avoided, according to scriptures. A 'mala mash' is a month, which has two new moons or 'Amavasya.' Durga Puja normally happens in the month of 'Ashwin' but this year it will take place in the month of 'Kartik'. Ashwin is a 'mala mash' due to two new moons. LatestLY wishes all our readers a Subho Mahalaya.

