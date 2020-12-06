It is Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s 64th death anniversary on December 6, this year. Dr BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Ambedkar was one of the top freedom fighters in India’s quest for independence. Few politicians can match the stature of BR Ambedkar. Millions of people gather at his burial site on his death anniversary in his remembrance, which won't be possible this year, considering the COVID-19 pandemic. But Dr Bhimrao Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020 is the perfect time to remember what he is popular for- an advocate of equality. His thoughts, speech, and writings continue to inspire millions of people to date. In this article, we bring you some of the most popular quotes of BR Ambedkar, Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020 HD images and powerful sayings that will remind you the importance of equality.

“They Cannot Make History Who Forget History.”

“Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated.”

“I Like the Religion That Teaches Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.”

“Life Should Be Great Rather Than Long.”

“If I Find the Constitution Being Misused, I Shall Be the First to Burn It.”

“Cultivation of Mind Should Be the Ultimate Aim of Human Existence.”

“If You Believe in Living a Respectable Life, You Believe in Self-Help Which Is the Best Help.”

“We Must Stand on Our Own Feet and Fight As Best as We Can for Our Rights. So Carry On Your Agitation and Organize Your Forces. Power and Prestige Will Come to You Through Struggle.”

“The History of India Is Nothing but a History of a Mortal Conflict Between Buddhism and Brahmanism.”

“I Measure the Progress of a Community by the Degree of Progress Which Women Have Achieved.”

BR Ambedkar is considered as the Chief Architect of the Indian constitution. He was one of the best social reformers of all times in Indian history. His contribution to equal rights for untouchables was significant. Ambedkar left an unmatchable legacy behind.

