BR Ambedkar Quotes & HD Images: 11 Memorable Sayings by the Father of Indian Constitution to Celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2020

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

India is celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti today, to commemorate the life and teachings of Dr Bhimrao 'Babasaheb' Ramji Ambedkar. The person who framed the Constitution of India, is considered to be the greatest intellectuals to have embraced public life in India. On his 129th birth anniversary, it is worth revisiting to recall 11 most inspirational quotes from the architect of India's Constitution.

Born on 14 April, 1891, Dr Ambedkar emerged to become a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer. Later, he spearheaded a campaign to protect rights of the poor, downtrodden and lower caste people. Known as 'The Father of the Constitution of India', Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna in 1990. Ambedkar Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Bhim Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Quotes.

Here are Some Powerful Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar:

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: Law and Order Are the Medicine of the Body Politic and When the Body Politic Gets Sick, Medicine Must Be Administered.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: So Long As You Do Not Achieve Social Liberty, Whatever Freedom Is Provided by the Law Is of No Avail to You.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: I Measure the Progress of a Community by the Degree of Progress Which Women Have Achieved.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: A Great Man Is Different From an Eminent One in That He Is Ready to Be the Servant of the Society.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: Life Should Be Great Rather Than Long.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: Cultivation of Mind Should Be the Ultimate Aim of Human Existence.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: The Relationship Between Husband and Wife Should Be One of Closest Friends.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: If I Find the Constitution Being Misused, I Shall Be the First to Burn It.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: Humans Are Mortal. So Are Ideas. An Idea Needs Propagation As Much As a Plant Needs Watering. Otherwise, Both Will Wither and Die.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: Indifferentism Is the Worst Kind of Disease That Can Affect People.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: A Bitter Thing Cannot Be Made Sweet. The Taste of Anything Can Be Changed. But Poison Cannot Be Changed Into Nectar.

Dr Ambedkar studied at University of Mumbai, Columbia University and London School of Economics. He was the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in Economics abroad and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India and embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956. Ambedkar took his last breath on December 6, 1956, in New Delhi where he was accorded a Buddhist cremation.