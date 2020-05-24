Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Legendary Rajput Warrior’s 480th Birth Anniversary With WhatsApp Stickers and Greetings

Maharana Pratap Jayanti HD Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

It will be the 480th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap Singh (translates as ‘Maharana Pratap Jayanti’) this year. According to the Gregorian Calendar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed annually on May 9. However, the Indian states of Rajasthan and Haryana celebrate it according to the Hindu calendar and the birth anniversary falls on the third day of the Jyeshtha Shukla phase. And this year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 falls on May 25. If you are searching for some popular Maharana Pratap Jayanti messages, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 greetings, Maharana Pratap Jayanti HD images, Maharana Pratap Jayanti HD wallpapers, then you have arrived in the right place. We have made a nice collection of quotes and images praising Maharana Pratap and his bravery. Check out the latest messages and greetings which are all for free download.

Maharana Pratap Singh, who is widely regarded as the ‘Invincible Warrior’, was one of the bravest Indian rulers in history, who were a thorn in the flesh of the Mughal empire. People, majorly in the north-Indian region, celebrate the birth anniversary of the 13th King of Mewar with grandeur festivities and in an extravagant manner. People send across Hindi messages of bravery and motivation commemorating the valour of great Rajput King, Maharana Pratap Singh.

People can send across these best Maharana Pratap Jayanti messages in Hindi via popular social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, Telegram, WeChat among others. It would be a matter of pride to send your loved ones such messages of valour of Maharana Pratap on this day of historical significance. We, at LatestLY, present you the best collection of Hindi messages, Maharana Pratap Singh Jayanti, that you will love to share it with your friends, family, relatives, on this special day. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020: Lesser-Known Facts About the 13th Rajput King of Mewar You Should Know On His 480th Birth Anniversary.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chetak Par Chadhe Jisne, Bhale Se Dushman Sanghare the, Mathrubhumi Ke Khatir, Jungle Mein Kai Saal Guzare The. Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bharat Maa Ke Veer Saput, Har Hindustani Ko Pyara Hai, Kunwar Pratap Ji Ke Charno Mein Sat Sat Naman Hamara Hai, Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhanya Ho re Rajasthan, Jo Janam Liya Yahan Pratap Ne, Dhanya Ho re Saara Mewar, Jahan Kadam Rakhe the Pratap Ne, Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pratap Ke Shaurya Ki Gaatha Har Koi Sunayega Gaakar, Batribhoomi Bhi Dhanya Ho Gayi Pratap Jaisa Putra Paakar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharana Pratap Ki Jayanti Par Shat Shat Naman.

Maharana Pratap left behind an unmatched legacy of valour, confidence, and courage. We hope the above messages and quotes suffice to send your wishes for this day. As Maharana Pratap’s 480th Jayanti nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti’.