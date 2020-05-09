Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020: Lesser-Known Facts About the 13th Rajput King of Mewar You Should Know On His 480th Birth Anniversary

Maharana-Pratap

Every year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed on May 9. The day celebrates the birth anniversary of the 13th Rajput King of Mewar. Pratap Singh I, who was popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was born on May 9, 1540. The special day marks the birth of an eminent ruler in the 16th century who stood up to the might of the Mughal Empire. The year 2020 marks the 480th birth anniversary of the 13th Rajpur King of Mewar. Maharana Pratap was born in a Hindu Rajput family to Udai Singh II and Jaiwanta Bai. He was the eldest son of Uday Singh II, founder of Udaipur.

Known as a fearsome warrior, Pratap was an excellent combat strategist who protected the Mewar region against repeated onslaughts from the Mughals. Pratap was the ruler of Mewar, a province in present Rajasthan, which includes Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Pirawa (Jhalawar), Neemuch and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. He is believed to be a symbol of Rajput valour, gallantry and diligence.

Lesser-Known Facts About the 13th Rajput King of Mewar

Maharana Pratap was one of the strongest warriors of India with a height of 7 feet 5 inches. At the battlefield, the great warrior would carry a 80-kilogram spear and two swords weighing around 208 kilograms in total. Maharana Pratap had 11 wives and had 17 sons and 5 daughters as per historical records. Maharana Udai Singh II died in 1572, and after a power struggle with one of his siblings, Pratap Singh became the Maharana of Mewar. Pratap died of injuries sustained in a hunting accident at Chavand on January 19, 1597 at the age of 56. He was succeeded by his eldest son, Amar Singh I. Pratap was thrown into battle almost immediately after his coronation, when the Mughal emperor Akbar came to Mewar to secure a stable route to Gujarat from there. As per history, when Akbar offered him a chance to become a vassal, Maharana Pratap refused to surrender to the Mughal ruler. This led to the famous Battle of Haldighati.

The renowned King of Mewar is credited with fighting the first war of Independence, where he fought alongside Mughal Emperor Akbar in the battle of Haldighati. The King of Mewar has been portrayed in several movies and television series.