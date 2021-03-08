Every year, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated on the tenth day of the Krishna Paksh in the month of Falgun. Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2021 falls on March 8. Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati was a noted Indian philosopher, social leader and the founder of Arya Samaj - a reform movement of the Vedic Dharma. Followers of his teachings celebrate Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti by sharing Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Dayanand Saraswati also played a key role in India’s fight for independence. Born on February 12, 1824, according to the Gregorian Calendar, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati was the first to call for Swaraj and demand that India be for Indians in 1976. He is celebrated as one of the makers of Modern India, a tag is given to him by President S Radhakrishnan, as a way of honouring the contributions made by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati denounced idolatry and ritualistic worship and steered more towards reviving the Vedic ideologies in India. Dayananda Saraswati Birth Anniversary: 11 Interesting Facts About The Great Indian Philosopher.

Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated according to the Hindu calendar and people preach his teachings and celebrate his way of life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Greatest Musical Instrument Given to a Human Being Is the Voice.” – Dayananda Saraswati

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Prayer in Any Form Is Efficacious Because It Is an Action. It Will, Therefore, Have a Result. That Is the Law of This Universe in Which We Find Ourselves.” – Dayananda Saraswati

WhatsApp Message Reads: “He Is Good and Wise Who Always Speaks the Truth, Acts on the Dictates of Virtue, and Tries To Make Others Good and Happy.” – Dayananda Saraswati

WhatsApp Message Reads: “People Should Try To Know God and Imitate Him in Their Works. Repetitions and Ceremonials Are of No Use.” – Dayananda Saraswati

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Commendable Conduct of Man Is Shown by His Discriminate Treatment of Merits and Sympathetic Regard for Pleasure and Pain, Profit and Loss of Others. The Contrary Course Is Reprehensible.” – Dayananda Saraswati

