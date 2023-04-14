Maithili New Year, also known as Jir Sital, is the celebration of the first day of the Mithila year celebrated by Maithils in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. It is usually observed on April 15 of the Gregorian calendar. Maithil New Year is also known as Aakhar Bochhor, Nirayana Mesh Sankranti, or Tirhuta New Year. It is observed by most traditional calendars in India, as in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Tripura, and Nepal. As you observe Maithili New Year 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Jur Sital 2023 messages, Happy Maithili New Year 2023 greetings, Satuani festival quotes and HD wallpapers you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day. Jur Sital 2023 Date in Bihar, Significance & Celebrations: When Is Maithili New Year? Everything You Need To Know About Satuani Festival.

The Maithil calendar is the traditional calendar followed in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. In 2011, the Bihar government finally declared the day a public holiday to be observed state-wide after a long demand. Today, people celebrate this day with great zeal and enthusiasm all over the state. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers, quotes, and SMS.

The government of Bihar officially calls this day Maithili Diwas. The people in Bihar celebrate this day by eating old food; they do not light the gas stove on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Maithili New Year 2023!

