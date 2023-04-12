The folk festival of Mithila, Jud Shital, which directs the scientific thinking of Indian festivals, is approaching. The stove of the family celebrating the festival is locked down today. This is observed all over the Mithila region. The festival begins with the elders pouring cool water on the heads of their relatives in the morning and connecting them. As the heat increases, kado-mati (mud -soil) is played with the tradition of drawing attention to maximum water intake. People put mud on each other's bodies. Bohag Bihu 2023 Date, History & Significance of Assamese New Year!

In summer, clay coatings are used to protect against skin diseases caused by the sun.

Jur Sital 2023 Date & Significance

Jur Sital 2023 is celebrated on Friday, April 15, 2023, while Satuain is observed on April 14. Stoves are not lit in Mithila on the day of Jurdshital. The offering of badi bhat, made on the night of Satuani, the day before the festival, is offered to their Lord. Also, a little extra badi bhat is made so that it is enough for the next day's meal. That is why it is also called Basia Pabin. It is traditional to offer yogurt, samar, basia badi and rice on the stove. Pohela Boishakh 2023 Date: When Is Bengali New Year?

Jur Sital 2023 Rituals & Celebrations

The sisters pour water on the road to cool the way for the brother's arrival. It serves as a means of avoiding dust during this season. In many places, the process of sprinkling water on the roads starts from Jul Shital and continues for a whole month. During Jud Shital, it is customary to water trees from small to large and sprinkle water on the basil trees, which provide oxygen. It also draws attention to vegetation conservation in changing weather.

It marks the first day of the Maithili calendar, also known as Aakhar Bochhor and is a celebration of the God and Goddess of the harvest. It is one of the most important festivals in the Maithili community and is celebrated before the Satuani festival among the people of the Mithila region and Nepal. The day is celebrated to express gratitude for a good harvest and to pray for a prosperous new year.

