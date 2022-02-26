Marathi Bhasha Din or Marathi Bhasha Diwas or Marathi Language Day is an annual celebration, that will be marked on Sunday, 27 February. It is also known as ‘Marathi Bhasha Din’ and ‘Marathi Bhasha Diwas’ in Hindi and Marathi respectively. The day celebrates the birth anniversary of eminent Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, who was popularly known by his pen name 'Kusumagraj'. Kusumagraj was a remarkable playwright, novelist, and an incredible writer who wrote on justice, freedom, and emancipation of the underprivileged. The occasion is widely celebrated in the states of Maharashtra and parts of Goa as the day holds a lot of significance for the Marathi-speaking people. The government started celebrating 'Marathi Rajbhasha Gaurav Din' after Kusumagraj's death in 1999.

History Of Marathi Bhasha Diwas

The Marathi language contains some of the oldest literature of all modern Indo-Aryan languages, dating from about 900 AD. In the year 1947, Independent India gave Marathi the status of the official language of the Indian Union. After this in 1960 on the grounds of Marathi as a language for Marathi folks, the state of Maharashtra now, became a carved out region on a semantic basis within the Indian Union back then. Since 1930, the Marathi Literature Festivals or Marathi Bhah a Sammelan is been observed by the people.

Significance Of Celebrating Marathi Bhasha Diwas

Marathi Bhasha Day is celebrated with great gusto and enthusiasm. In early times, the language was also known as Maharathi, Maharashtri, Marathi, or Malhatee in ancient times. To commemorate the special occasion, institutional organizations hold essay competitions, cultural programs, and creative writing competitions. Government officials also conduct numerous events and workshops to spread the importance and history of the Marathi language. Two special awards for individuals taking initiatives to promote Marathi literature are also given on this day. The celebration also includes a speech made by the governor of the state.

