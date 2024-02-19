Masi Magam, also known as Maasi Makam, is a Tamil Hindu festival that falls during the Tamil month of Masi on the day when the Purnima (full moon day) aligns with the Magha star. The day corresponds to February or March in the Gregorian calendar. Hence, the Masi Magam festival is celebrated in Tamil month Masi during Makam Nakshatra. This year, Masi Magam 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 24. The celebration of Masi Magam often involves colourful processions, performances, and community feasting within the Tamil community. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: From Basant Panchami and Valentine's Day; Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

Masi Magam is celebrated on the full moon night or Purnima when the Magam star coincides with the full month. It must be noted that usually, Makam Nakshatra prevails during Pournami or full moon day, but that is not always the case. Hence, Masi Makam observation is not linked with the full moon or Pournami but with Magha Nakshatra. Attukal Pongala 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know About the Significance and Celebrations of the Malayalam Festival Held at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

Masi Magam 2024 Date and Timings

Masi Magam 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The Magam Nakshathram begins at 07:25 PM on February 23 and will end at 10:20 PM on February 24, 2024.

Masi Magam Significance

Masi Magam is a significant Hindu festival celebrated primarily by Tamil-speaking people, particularly those in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Sri Lanka. On Masi Magam day, temple idols are taken to the seashore, pond or lake for a ceremonial bath in a procession. The devotees then take dips in the water body to get rid of their sins. It is believed that bathing during this auspicious time cleanses one of the sins and brings spiritual purification.

Masi Magam Celebrations

The festival of Masi Magam is celebrated with a lot of fanfare and enthusiasm in Puducherry. As per religious beliefs, it is believed that Magha was the birth star of ancestors and kings. Taking a dip in the holy waters on this day can help an individual attain Moksha. The festival of Masi Magam is also marked by special prayers, rituals, and offerings to deities, especially to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Masi Magam is celebrated every year, but the festival of Maha Magam comes once in 12 years when the planet Jupiter transits to the zodiac sign Leo on Masi Magam day.

