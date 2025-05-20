Masik Kalashtami 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, May 20th. It is a monthly Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Bhairava, a fierce and protective form of Lord Shiva. It falls on the 'Ashtami Tithi' (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning moon phase) each month. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Bhairava on this day removes fear, negative energy, and obstacles from life. It is especially significant for those seeking protection, justice, or spiritual strength. Celebrate Masik Kalashtami 2025 by downloading free images and wallpapers of Lord Bhairava to share online. Also, find Masik Kalashtami 2025 WhatsApp status messages, heartfelt wishes and spiritual greetings perfect for honouring this sacred day dedicated to Lord Bhairava’s fierce and protective form. Masik Kalashtami in May 2025 Date and Auspicious Timings: Know Rituals and Significance of Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Bhairava, a Fierce Avatar of Lord Shiva.

On Masik Kalashtami, devotees observe fasts, chant mantras like the “Bhairava Ashtakam,” and offer prayers at Bhairava temples. Offerings of black sesame seeds, mustard oil lamps, and liquor (where customary) are made to appease Lord Bhairava. Some also engage in night vigils and recitation of sacred texts. Kalabhairava Jayanti, which is the major annual festival, holds even more significance, but the monthly observance allows followers to maintain regular devotion. As you observe Masik Kalashtami 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Masik Kalashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Kaal Bhairav Bless You With Protection, Prosperity, and Success This Masik Kalashtami!

Masik Kalashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Peaceful and Prosperous Masik Kalashtami Filled With the Blessings of Lord Kaal Bhairav.

Masik Kalashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Energy of Lord Kaal Bhairav Remove All Negativity and Bestow Upon You Health, Wealth, and Happiness.

Masik Kalashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Masik Kalashtami, May Your Life Be Filled With Joy, Peace, and Prosperity.

Masik Kalashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You All the Best on This Sacred Day of Masik Kalashtami, May Kaal Bhairav Grant You All Your Heart’s Desires!

Spiritual practitioners believe that observing Masik Kalashtami helps in cleansing karmic debts and achieving peace of mind. Many devotees also perform rituals to get relief from ancestral curses or ‘Pitru Dosha’. It is considered an auspicious day to confront personal fears and seek courage and clarity. The energy of Lord Bhairava is thought to be especially potent on this tithi, making it ideal for tantric practices and deep meditation. While the ritualistic practices may vary by region, the spiritual essence remains the same—seeking protection and guidance from Lord Bhairava.

In today’s fast-paced world, Masik Kalashtami offers an opportunity for reflection, spiritual renewal, and divine connection. It serves as a monthly reminder of the power of discipline, devotion, and inner strength drawn through traditional practices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 05:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).