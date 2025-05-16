Masik Kalashtami is a monthly Hindu observance that is dedicated to Lord Bhairava, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. The day of Masik Kalashtami falls on every Krishna Paksha Ashtami, the eighth day after the full moon (Purnima) every month in the Hindu lunar calendar. On this day, devotees of Lord Bhairav observe a fast and perform special prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Bhairava, who is revered for His role as a protector and remover of negativity. Masik Kalashtami 2025 in May falls on Tuesday, May 20.

According to drikpanchang, the Krishna Ashtami tithi begins at 05:51 am on May 20 and ends at 04:55 am on May 21. In this article, let’s know more about Masik Kalashtami date in May 2025, Masik Kalashtami timings and the significance of this auspicious day dedicated to Lord Bhairava. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Masik Kalashtami Date in May 2025

Masik Kalashtami in May 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 20.

Masik Kalashtami Rituals

Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes Devotees observe Kalashtami fast and perform Lord Bhairav puja with offerings such as black sesame seeds, mustard oil, incense sticks, and flowers. The puja often includes chanting mantras dedicated to Lord Bhairav and seeking blessings of the deity. On this day, devotees should feed dogs, who are considered the sacred vehicle of Lord Bhairav. They are offered milk, bread, or sweets. Devotees stay awake through the night, engaging in prayers, bhajans, and reading scriptures. On the day of Kalashtami, devotees worship Lord Bhairav and also observe a fast to please him and get blessings.

Masik Kalashtami Significance

Masik Kalashtami is an auspicious day that is celebrated by devotees of Lord Bhairav. As per religious beliefs, it is believed that on this day, Lord Shiva manifested as Lord Bhairav to destroy evil forces and protect dharma. The mention of Kalashtami is mentioned in ‘Aditya Purana’. According to Aditya Purana, the main deity to be worshipped on Kalashtami is Lord Kaal Bhairav. In Hindu mythology, ‘Kaal’ means time and ‘Bhairav’ refers to ‘the manifestation of Shiva.

