One of India's leading freedom fighters and an outstanding scholar – Maulana Abul Kalam Azad – was born on the 11th November 1888. Today is his 132nd birth anniversary, and throughout his four-decade public life, the politician par excellence served the people of India with great conviction and inspired a generation of leader to take up politics as a discourse to serve people. To mark his birth anniversary, National Education Day 2020 is celebrated. He was a key figure in India's resistance against the British rule. He launched several movements against Britishers and had the unique ability to get numbers behind him which made him a huge threat for the Britishers. Despite facing severe oppressions, the Congress leader was able to contribute immensely in India gaining independence. Immediately after gaining Independence, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad through his vast experience, helped shape up India's constitution.

On the great man’s birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about Abul Kalam Azad’s life.

1. Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 11th November 1888. His family shifted to Kolkata, India when he was two years old.

2. He was taught at home and learnt a variety of languages like Arabic, Persian, Hindi, Persian, Bengali and English. He excelled in Mathematics, Philosophy, History and Science.

3. In 1912, he started the Al-Hilal weekly newspaper to criticise British policies. The British were successful in getting it closed in 1914. This was followed by the Al-Balagh weekly that led to him being extended under Defence of India regulation in 1916.

4. In 1923, he became the youngest leader in the Indian National Congress at the age of 35. This, after successfully taking part in the Khilafat Movement launched by the Indian Muslims against the Britishers.

5. He spent four years in jail for participating in the Quit India movement along with several other kye Congressmen. His efforts bore fruit as India was declared an Independent nation in 1947.

6. Since he had visited several counties like Afghanistan, Egypt, Iraq, Turkey and Syria, Maulana Azad stressed the importance of peaceful co-existence of all the communities. He played an important role in shaping up various policies of the new government.

7. He was independent India’s first education minister – a role fitting for a man of his calibre. He stressed on the importance of a central education policy which will bring about uniformity.

8. He set up Jamia Milia Islamia university in Delhi - one of the pioneer education hubs of our nation and helped build up the IITs.

9. The scholar leader passed away on 22nd February 1958 due to cardiac arrest. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1992.

These are some of the interesting and lesser-known facts about the freedom fighter and country's great leader, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad,

