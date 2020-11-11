National Education Day 2020 is on November 11. The day is observed in honour of the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. A poet, writer, journalist and freedom fighter, Maulana Azad was India’s first Education Minister. In 1992, he was awarded Bharat Ratna for his contribution as an educationist. It was on September 11, 2008, when the Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to celebrate November 11 as National Education Day. Various events are organised, and people share important quotes and messages to remember Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. In this article, we bring you National Education Day 2020 messages and HD images that are perfect for sending along through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you direct links to download WhatsApp stickers that will make sharing greetings and Education Day 2020 quotes more significant.

The main aim to celebrate National Education Day is to spread awareness about education and make every person literate. Education is extremely necessary, and it is the ultimate way to get over all the personal and social problems. While every year, the celebration of National Education Day is quite big, this year it will go virtual showcasing the importance of education, but following the protocols to stay safe during the pandemic. On the occasion of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary, let us check out messages, wishes, National Education Day HD images, quotes and greetings.

National Education Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When Each One Is Going to Teach One Then We Will Have Every Child an Educated Child. Warm Wishes on National Education Day.

National Education Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Power of Education Must Never Be Underestimated. The Goodness of Education Must Never Be Ignored. A Very Happy National Education Day.

National Education Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Education Has the Power to Change Many Fates. Happy National Education Day.

National Education Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When You Teach a Child, You Are Bringing a Beautiful Change in His Life. Warm Wishes on National Education Day.

National Education Day 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Without Education, the Future of a Child Is Full of Darkness Because Education Is What Enlightens Him.

National Education Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has introduced many super cool stickers to make chats even more fun. In addition, the festival and important events sticker images on the messaging app are extremely popular among users. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers. We hope the above National Education Day 2020 wishes and images will be useful to you while honouring Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary.

