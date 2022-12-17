Delhi, December 17: Every year on 18 December, Minorities Rights Day is observed in India to to safeguard the Constitutionally-guaranteed rights of religious minorities in the country. On this day, the country focuses on the challenges and issues faced by the minority communities of different ethnic origins. People talk about safeguarding the rights of the religious, cultural, linguistic, and ethnic minorities.

The day also highlights the need to eliminate all forms of discrimination against minorities. Minorities in india include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis. BJP MP Pritam Munde Seeks Rollback of Decision To Do Away With Scholarships for Minorities

Minorities Rights Day 2022: Date

The Minority Rights Day in India is celebrated annually on December 18 by conducting debates and seminars on the topic. The plight and situation of the minorities are thoroughly studied to rule out any kind of discrimination from the country. Pre-Matric Scholarship For Minorities: No Scholarship in Classes 1 to 8, Only Students of Class 9 and 10 Eligible, Says Government

Minorities Rights Day 2022: History

Minorities rights day is celebrated in India on December 18 every year. December 18 was declared as the Minorities Rights Day back in 1992 by the United Nations. The UN had adopted the statement on the individual’s Rights belonging to religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities. The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) carries out the responsibility of events on this day. The Union Government established NCM under the National Commission for Minorities Act, in 1992.

Minorities Rights Day 2022: Significance

Minorities Rights Day commemorates declarations on the rights of persons belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious, and Linguistic Minorities. The government ensures efforts to guarantee their rights to non-discrimination and equality on this day.

Minorities Rights Day 2022: Theme

The year-long 30th anniversary commemoration will be celebrated with theme “All in 4 Minority Rights” in focus by promoting the belief that the rights of any person belonging to national or ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities contribute to the political and social stability and progress of States.

The right to practice and profess any faith has allowed religious communities to thrive in India. Over the years since India’s Independence, laws have been passed both at the Union and State level to protect religious minorities against any form of discrimination or persecution.

