Mohini Ekadashi Vrat is the commemoration of the Ekadashi Tithi in the bright phase of Vaishakh month, according to the Hindu calendar. Mohini Ekadashi 2022 will be celebrated on May 12, and this event will be filled with various fun festivities. Devotees of Lord Vishnu ensure to observe a stringent Ekadashi fast on the auspicious occasion to appease the almighty and ask for penance. As we prepare to celebrate Mohini Ekadashi 2022, here's everything you need to know about the event, Mohini Ekadashi Vrat 2022 timings, Mohini Ekadashi Puja Vidhi and more. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

When is Mohini Ekadashi 2022?

Mohini Ekadashi 2022 will be celebrated on May 7. Mohini Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month according to Hindu Calendar. The Mohini Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 07:31 PM on May 11, 2022, and will go on till 06:51 PM on May 12, 2022. Since the sunrise during Ekadashi Tithi occurs on May 12, people will observe the Mohini Ekadashi Vrat on May 12.

Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Timing

The Ekadashi fast is observed in different ways by different people. The most stringent Ekadashi fast is a Nirjala Ekadashi fast, where devotees abstain from eating anything or even drinking water from sunrise on Ekadashi to Prana time on the following day. Mohini Ekadashi Vrat 2022 will be broken on May 13 at Parana Time, from 06:06 AM to 08:38 AM.

The observance of the Ekadashi fast is supposed to be highly auspicious for devotees of Lord Vishnu. 24 Ekadashis are observed in a year, some more significant than others. It is believed that keeping the Ekadashi fast can help people atone for their sins and attain moksha. We hope that Mohini Ekadashi 2022 fills your life with all the happiness and good luck. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Mohini Ekadashi 2022!

