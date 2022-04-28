India is a land of diverse cultures, beliefs and traditions, which are celebrated throughout the year with great gusto and fervour. The majority of observances which we mark comes from our rich ancient history and some often coincide with the seasonal changes. According to the Hindu Calendar, Vaisakha and Jyaistha are the lunar months corresponding to May. The Hindu Vaishakha month concurs with Gregorian May. The fifth month of the year also holds a variety of festivals and events that are significant to a particular ethnic group, religion or region. From statehood Day and auspicious festivals to International events, May has stored a lot of surprises! To kick start the new month, we have brought to you the May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events, which will give you a glimpse of all the major days, bank holidays and occurrences that is worth your attention. Dry Days in 2022 in India, Free PDF Download: Check Full List in New Year Calendar With Festival & Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops.

The month of May will begin with one of the most important days of the Islamic Calendar, Eid. The month of fasting, perseverance and prayers, Ramadan will culminate with the Eid ul-Fitr celebration that will begin in the evening of Monday, 2nd of May in India and will end on the 3rd of May, 2022. Followed by this, the predominately Hindu observance of Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej will be celebrated on Tuesday, 3rd May 2022. The day is regionally observed as an auspicious day by Hindus, Jains and Jharkhand tribals in India and Nepal. Along with these festivals, the month also has annual observances like International Workers' day, Mothers' Day, Press Freedom Day and National Technology Day. Let's have look at the complete date sheet for May 2022, so that you can plan your holidays accordingly.

Date Sheet For May 2022 Holidays

Date Day Festivals/Events 1 May Sunday International Workers' Day, World Laughter Day, Maharashtra Day, Gujarat Day 2 May Monday Eid ul-Fitr 3 May Tuesday Akshaya Tritiya, Parashurama Jayanti, Press Freedom Day 6 May Friday Parashurama Jayanti, Surdas Jayanti, Ramanujacharya Jayanti 7 May Saturday Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 8 May Sunday Mother's Day, Ganga Saptami, World Red Cross Day 10 May Tuesday Sita Navami 11 May Wednesday Thrissur Pooram 14 May Saturday Narasimha Jayanti 15 May Sunday Kurma Jayanti, Vrishabha Sankranti 16 May Monday Buddha Purnima 17 May Tuesday Narada Jayanti 30 May Monday Shani Jayanti, Vat Savitri Vrat 31 May Tuesday World No Tobacco Day

Bank Holidays In May 2022

Date Day Festival/Events Region 2 May Sunday Eid ul-Fitr Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram 3 May Monday Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Eid ul-Fitr, Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya All of India, except Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram 9 May Monday Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore Kolkata 16 May Monday Buddha Purnima -

Along with occasions, there will be two more days off dates for Banks which fall on the second and Forth Saturday of the month, i.e. on May 14th and May 28th. The month also has many yearly events like World Thalassaemia Day, National Technology Day and International Day of Families, which may be regional or public holidays depending upon the origin.

