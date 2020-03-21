Mother's Day 2020 Messages and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Motherhood Quotes and Greetings to Send on Mothering Sunday

Happy Mother's Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Mother's Day 2020! People in the United Kingdom will be celebrating the day honouring motherhood on March 22 this year. The dates of celebration of Mother's day differ around the world, with most countries marking it on the second of May. But in the UK and Ireland, the day of Mothering Sunday also marks the celebration of Mother's Day. So on this Mother's Day 2020, we have got a beautiful collection of Happy Mother's day images, wallpapers, quotes on motherhood, messages and greetings which you can send to your mother or whoever you consider a motherly figure in your life. Mother's Day 2020 Dates: Here's When Different Countries Around the World Ring in Celebrations Honouring Motherhood.

Christians in England mark Mothering Sunday, with a historical tradition of returning to one's "mother" church, where one was baptized or it could be the nearest cathedral. The religious tradition later evolved into a tradition of giving gifts to mothers. The main essence of having a mother's day celebration is to appreciate a mother's role and how a maternal bond strengthens society. This time, due to the severe outbreak of Coronavirus, a lot of celebrations have been cancelled or either postponed. If you are away from your mother, you can always send her your heartfelt greetings and messages. Given below is a nice collection of Happy Mother's Day wallpapers, quotes, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers.

Happy Mother's Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Happy Mother’s Day to an amazing woman I’ll always admire, appreciate and love! Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: A mother’s love is timeless and precious. Thank you for your constant love throughout everything. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May your Mother’s Day be filled with as much happiness as you brought to my childhood. Thank You, Mom!

Happy Mother's Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Message reads: "I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is." - Oprah Winfrey

Mother's Day GIFs

Mother's Day WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp Stickers are so much fun. You can send your mother what you feel by just using these cutely animated stickers. Convey your feelings with beautiful Mother's Day WhatsApp Stickers specially made for occasions like these. Go to the Play Store and search for Mother's Day stickers. Download the ones of your choice or simply click HERE. We hope you can use our beautiful collection of messages, wishes and images to send heartfelt greetings to your mother. Wishing you all lovely mothers a Very Happy Mother's Day.