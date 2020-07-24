Naga Panchami 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, July 25, 2020. It is a traditional Hindu celebration where people worship snakes. As part of the festivities, a Naga or serpent deity made of silver, stone or wood or a painting of snakes is given a reverential bath with milk and their blessings are sought for the welfare of the family. Live snakes are also worshipped on this day, especially with the offerings of milk. People also share Nag Panchami wishes and messages to their closed ones to celebrate the religious festival. As we gear up to observe Naga Panchami 2020, here we bring you images and wallpapers that can be shared online. Our latest collection of Nag Panchami 2020 HD images and wallpapers are free to download online and perfect to send along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages and greetings, as we celebrate the Hindu festival of worshipping snakes.Nag Panchami 2020 Date During Sawan Month: Know The Significance, Traditions And Celebrations Related to Hindu Festival Worshipping Snakes.

Naga Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the bright half of lunar month of Shravana, as per the Hindu calendar. There are many legends in Hindu mythology and folklore narrated to the importance of worship of snakes. Aside from the religious observance, sending devotional messages and greetings is also significant. This year, the pandemic has limited the festival celebration indoors. That is why, sending Naga Panchami 2020 wishes can be of considerable significance to share prayers and positivity on the day. Download our latest collection of Naga Panchami 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online to share messages along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook posts and other social media captions.

Nag Panchami 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Bless Us All on the Auspicious Occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!

Nag Panchami HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Nag Panchami 2020 to You and Your Family.

How to Download Nag Panchami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like many other festivals and important events, WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers to celebrate. For Nag Panchami 2020, android phone users can download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers by visiting the Play Store app or clicking HERE. We hope the above Nag Panchami 2020 images and wallpapers will be useful to you, as you celebrate the holy day.

