Narali Purnima, also known as Narali Poornima is an annual event celebrated mainly by the Hindu fishing communities in Maharashtra, particularly around Mumbai and the Konkan coast. The day of Narali Purnima falls on the full-moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan, which falls around July or August in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Narali Purnima 2025 falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Shravana Purnima is popularly known as Nariyal Purnima in Maharashtra, especially in the Konkani region. On this day, offerings such as rice, flowers and coconuts as offered to Lord Varuna, the God of the ocean and waters. In this article, let’s know more about Narali Purnima 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual festival in Maharashtra.

Narali Purnima 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Narali Purnima 2025 falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025. According to drikpanchang, Purnima Tithi begins at 01:42 PM on August 08 and will end at 12:54 PM on August 09.

Narali Purnima Rituals

On Nariyal Purnima, people worship Lord Varun, the God of the sea, and especially offer Nariyal to the deity.

It is believed that the Puja offered to the sea on the auspicious day of Shravana Purnima appeases the God and it protects fisher-men from all sorts of untoward incidents.

Devotees perform a puja for Lord Varuna and ask for calm water and the avoidance of water calamities. Upanayana is a popular ritual that is held on the day of Narali Purnima.

Maharashtrian Brahmins, who perform ritualistic Shravani Upakarma on this day, observe Phalahar fasting on the day and eat only Nariyal i.e., the coconut, during the fast.

Hence, in Konkan and coastal Maharashtra, the day of Shravana Purnima is popularly known as Nariyal Purnima.

People also plant trees on the day of Nariyal Purnima to show their respect and gratitude towards nature.

Narali Purnima Significance

Narali Purnima is a major festival in the Konkan region of Maharashtra and is observed with great devotion by the fishing community. They pray to Lord Varun, the god of the sea and seek his blessings. Those who live close to the Western Ghats, the sea is their only source of sustenance, and hence they pray to God and ask for his blessings. On this day, fishermen offer coconuts i.e. naral in Marathi, to the sea as a gesture of gratitude to Lord Varuna, the god of the ocean, for keeping them safe during the stormy months.

