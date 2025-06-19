Narali Purnima, also known as Narali Poornima is one of the most vibrant, happening, and auspicious festivals, mainly celebrated by the coastal communities of Maharashtra. This day is observed on the full moon day of the Shravan or Sawan month. Do you know that the Narali Purnima marks the beginning of the new fishing season and is dedicated to the Lord Varuna, the God of the Sea? On this special day, every Fisherman gives coconuts and flowers and offers prayers to the sea. All the devices do this ritual to seek protection and blessings from the sea for their safe voyages. So, in this article, you will know about the Narali Purnima 2025 date, Full Moon time, Shubh Muhurat, history, and rituals to celebrate the coconut festival in Maharashtra. When Is Nag Panchami 2025? Know Date, Rituals, History and Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Serpent Worship.

Narali Purnima 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, people will celebrate Narali Purnima 2025 on Saturday, August 09, 2025.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 02:12 PM on August 08, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:24 PM on August 09, 2025

Narali Purnima Rituals

To celebrate the Narali Purnima, the fishermen also buy new fishing nets and boats. They paint and decorate the ship with beautiful, vibrant colours and flowers if they already have it. When Is Raksha Bandhan 2025? Know Rakhi Date, Shravan Purnima Tithi, Rituals, History and Significance .

. On this day, the fishermen worship the god of the sea, Lord Varuna, by offering him some coconuts and prayers.

Do you know that all the Maharashtrian brahmins of the state keep the fast and perform Shravani upkarma? In this fasting process, the Brahmins only eat fruits for a prosperous life.

Besides that, all the ladies cook narali bhaat, their traditional food, and the fishermen perform puja on their boats.

After that, they sail their all-decorated boats and make a short trip. In the end, people, after completing the rituals, dance together and sing folk songs near the seashore.

Narali Purnima History and Significance

Narali Purnima is a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Varuna, the Sea God. On this auspicious day, all the fishermen offer coconuts to the sea as a sign of respect and gratitude. The word 'Narali' means 'coconut', and offering a coconut to the sea is believed to appease the Varuna god for ensuring their safety and protection in the sea. All the Maharashtrian Brahmins also observe this day by performing the Shravani Upakarma and observing a Phalahar fast.

Narali Purnima is a special and meaningful festival, a perfect and beautiful blend of faith, gratitude, and tradition in Hindu culture. Not only that but also Narali Purnima highlights the deep bond between humans and nature this year. By celebrating Narali Poornima, you can pay your respect to the sea and be thankful for the livelihood and life it provides.

