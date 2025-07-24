Amelia Earhart Day is an important annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on July 24. This day celebrates the inspiring life of famous American pilot Amelia Earhart ,who was born on July 24, 1897. Amelia Earhart was a trailblazer for women in aviation and a symbol of courage, ambition, and breaking gender barriers. During her life, Earhart embraced celebrity culture and women's rights, and since her disappearance has become a global cultural figure. Amelia Earhart Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24. This annual event aims to honour her achievements in aviation and her role as a pioneer for women’s rights. Amelia Earhart Honored with Statue at US Capitol.

As per historical records, Amelia Mary Earhart is said to have disappeared on July 2, 1937, and was declared dead January 5, 1939. On July 2, 1937, she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the world. This day inspires young people, especially girls, to break boundaries and also promotes gender equality. Amelia Earhart : 9 Inspiring Quotes by the Pioneering Aviator That Will Motivate You to Follow Your Dreams, No Matter What.

Amelia Earhart Day 2025 Day

Amelia Earhart Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24.

Amelia Earhart Day Significance

Amelia Earhart Day is an important day that honours Earhart’s fearless spirit and determination. She was the first female pilot to fly solo non-stop across the Atlantic Ocean and set many other records. Earhart was born and raised in Atchison, Kansas, and developed a passion for adventure at a young age.

In 1928, she became a celebrity after becoming the first female passenger to cross the Atlantic by airplane. She was one of the first aviators to promote commercial air travel and wrote best-selling books about her flying experiences. Her life is a symbol of dreaming big, facing challenges, and pushing boundaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).