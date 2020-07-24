The pioneering aviator, Amelia Earhart is an inspiring figure. Her life story belongs to the world’s top unsolved mysteries. Ever since her disappearance in 1937, many speculations and theories came up in an attempt to provide a logical explanation as to why the American aviator’s remains are yet to be seen. While her disappearance still remains a mystery, her impacts have always been concrete. It was on this day, July 24 in 1897, when she was born in the United States. Remembering the women’s right advocate and the first air pilot to fly across the Atlantic Ocean, on her birth anniversary, here we bring you nine inspiring quotes by Earhart that will motivate you to follow your dreams, no matter what. Inspiring Quotes From Nelson Mandela, The Anti-Apartheid Revolutionary and South Africa's First Black President.

Science and aviation always fascinated Earhart, ever since she was a child. The first time, when she rode an airplane in December 1920, with a distinguished pilot from World War I, Frank Hawks, that changed her life forever. She began her flying lessons in January 1921. To battle her financial crisis, she took various jobs and supported her aviation classes.

In 1928, Earhart was chosen by George Palmer Putnam, an American publisher, to fly across the Atlantic with him and his team. After the flight, Earhart officially became the ‘first woman to fly the Atlantic.’ Thus, her fame skyrocketed, and ever since then, there was definitely no looking back. Remembering her achievements, here we bring you some inspiring quotes by the aviator to celebrate her birth anniversary.

"Adventure Is Worthwhile in Itself." Amelia Earhart

"Women Must Try to Do Things as Men Have Tried. When They Fail, Their Failure Must Be but a Challenge to Others." Amelia Earhart

"The Most Effective Way to Do It, Is to Do It." Amelia Earhart

"Courage Is the Price That Life Exacts for Granting Peace." Amelia Earhart

"Never Interrupt Someone Doing Something You Said Couldn’t Be Done." Amelia Earhart

"Flying May Not Be All Plain Sailing, but the Fun of It Is Worth the Price." Amelia Earhart

"You Haven’t Seen a Tree Until You’ve Seen Its Shadow From the Sky." Amelia Earhart

"Never Do Things Others Can Do and Will Do, if There Are Things Others Cannot Do or Will Not Do." Amelia Earhart

"As Soon as We Left the Ground I Knew I Myself Had to Fly!" Amelia Earhart

In an age, when the skies were significantly dominated by men, Earhart set the record that inspired many to dream. Earhart perished in doing what she loved and always motivated women to follow their passion and excel in it, no matter what. So, ever you feel stuck in life, just remember the above glorious words by Earhart to get that much-needed push.

